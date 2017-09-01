Trump's DACA Repeal Would Harm 23,000 Miamians and 103,000 Floridians Brought Here as Kids

There is simply no reason to repeal the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program unless brown people bother you. DACA prevents children brought here against their will by their parents from being deported — it's a program that helps kids who did not choose to grow up in America, but did anyway. Even if you think, incorrectly, that immigrants are predisposed to crime, you can't even apply for DACA if you have a criminal record.

Well, according to various news reports yesterday, Donald Trump is floating the idea of killing DACA "as it exists today," in a move that would represent a direct attack on Miami and the state of Florida. In Miami-Dade County alone, 23,000 people are DACA-eligible, and 103,000 qualify for the program statewide. Florida has the fourth-highest number of DACA-eligible people in America, behind California, Texas, and New York, and Miami has the state's highest concentration of recipients.

Of Florida's DACA-eligible population, 35,000 people migrated from Mexico, 10,000 from Guatemala, 8,000 from Colombia, and 6,000 each from Honduras and Venezuela.

Florida has 60 percent of the entire nation's DACA-eligible Venezuelan population, which is roughly 10,000 people. It's unclear how trying to deport 6,000 Venezuelans would mesh with Trump's apparently hard-line stance against Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, and it almost makes it seem like administration promises to help the Venezuelan people are — gasp! — not all that genuine.

Early yesterday, Fox News reported that Trump had already made up his mind about repealing the program, but White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders walked back Fox's reporting slightly, claiming that Trump had not yet made up his mind.

President Barack Obama instituted the program in July 2012 after the legislature in 2010 failed to pass another version of the plan called the DREAM Act. Under the program, immigrants can apply for two-year deportation deferrals if they were under the age of 31 as of June 15, 2012, came to the U.S. before the age of 16, have not been convicted of a felony or "significant" misdemeanor, and are either in school, a high school graduate, or a member of the military. Applicants have to be a minimum of 15 years old to apply.

Republicans have since tried to paint the policy shift as a mass abuse of executive power, and Trump made repealing DACA one of his central campaign pledges last year, for no seemingly logical reason other than to please scared white people.

Just as rumors have leaked from the White House that Trump is mulling cutting off the program this week, local activists, community leaders, and elected officials met over the last few days to try and drum up support for the program.

Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, in particular, gave an impassioned speech Wednesday night, hours before Fox News first reported that Trump is likely to repeal DACA in its entirety. Carvalho admitted that, as a kid, he overstayed his visa, lived as an undocumented, unaccompanied minor in Miami, and was even homeless for a period of time. In the years since, Carvalho became a Broad Prize-winning school administrator.

"These young men and women are being educated in our schools, our colleges, and our universities," Carvalho said at a pro-DACA meeting at Miami-Dade College earlier this week. "We cannot allow them to recede back into a dark corner, fearful of what the world will bring."

He added that DACA recipients are "our community's children" and that they are "American in every single way" except for the fact that they were not born here.

.@MiamiSup Carvalho speaks in support of #DACA and about his own experience as an unaccompanied minor in our community. pic.twitter.com/aiNormWS9W — Tomas Kennedy (@Tomaskenn) August 30, 2017

Other major lawmakers in attendance included Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado, Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, State Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, and Miami-Dade College President Eduardo Padron.

A coalition of business, faith, civic and political leaders have come together to #DefendDACA and ask for comprehensive immigration reform. pic.twitter.com/u9XWoZz4eW — Tomas Kennedy (@Tomaskenn) August 30, 2017

Even South Miami-Dade County Rep. Carlos Curbelo, a Republican desperately trying to pass himself off as a moderate to avoid losing a swing district, has been on a warpath to fight for DACA recipients this year. In March, he filed an updated version of the DREAM Act for the second year in a row — his "Recognizing America's Children Act" would have deferred deportation to kids under the age of 16 brought here before the year 2012.

But Curbelo's fight to help undocumented kids is undercut by the fact that his political-action committee has donated heavily to politicians who despise immigrants — including a few who've made outright racist claims. According to the Miami Herald, Curbelo's leadership PAC has given money to Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock, who once said that immigrants should be tracked like Fed-Ex packages, and North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker, who has proposed bombing, starting a war with, or using "lasers" on Mexico to stop the country's residents from coming here.

Curbelo was also scheduled to appear at an immigration "debate" hosted by a predatory company that profits off the U.S. deportation dragnet, but the event was mysteriously "postponed" after New Times wrote about it.

Sen. Marco Rubio was previously willing to reach across the aisle as of 2013 to help reform the nation's immigration laws. But after far-right members of his own party whipped him mercilessly for that stance, he now says he can't support DACA or the DREAM Act, claiming the bills could lead to "unintended consequences," like helping defenseless children.

This, of course, means that the anti-immigrant sickness floating through the Republican Party neither began or ends with Trump, and whether the president rescinds DACA tomorrow or two weeks from now, 23,000 Miamians most certainly don't feel as safe as they did when the week began.

