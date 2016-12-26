menu

Trump Appointee Resigns After Miami's A.J. Delgado Hints At Alleged Affair On Twitter

Publix- and Disney-Backed Coalition Sues to Stop Miami Beach From Raising Minimum Wage


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Trump Appointee Resigns After Miami's A.J. Delgado Hints At Alleged Affair On Twitter

Monday, December 26, 2016 at 9 a.m.
By Tim Elfrink
A A

Donald Trump owes so much of his ascendency — and his continued commitment to sowing world chaos — to Twitter that it's appropriate the first big black eye of his White House came via some tweets. And Miami's own A.J. Delgado, an attorney and Trump campaign advisor, appears to have delivered the knockout blow.

Jason Miller, Trump's pick to be his senior communications director, abruptly backed out of the job over the Christmas weekend with the classic "wanting to spend more time with family" excuse.

But the resignation came just after a bunch of subtweets from Delgado. And Politico now reports that multiple sources confirmed what Delgado was hinting at: Miller — whose wife is currently pregnant — had been hit with allegations of carrying on an affair with another Trump staffer.

Miller, a 41-year-old who'd been a top Trump surrogate on the campaign trail, had been announced as Trump's new communications director late last week. But on Saturday, he backed out, telling Politico that "it is clear (my family) needs to be my top priority right now."

Upcoming Events

The move came after Delgado threw some serious shade at Miller on Twitter, calling him the "2016 version of John Edwards" and repeatedly demanding that he resign.

Oddly, Delgado deleted her whole Twitter account amidst the furor over Miller's appointment, but screencaps of her tweets have been floating around Twitter:

Trump Appointee Resigns After Miami's A.J. Delgado Hints At Alleged Affair On Twitter (2)
via Twitter

Miller had already been caught up in one embarrassing moment during the campaign — with Delgado in tow. The pair were caught visiting a strip club in Las Vegas along with another Trump staffer and several media members the day before a presidential debate.    

Delgado, a Harvard law grad and former columnist on Mediate, was among the first in Miami's Cuban-American community to embrace Trump's rise in the GOP. She later became an official advisor and regularly appeared on cable news on his behalf.

So why'd she delete her Twitter account if, as Politico reports, her shade-throwing was totally accurate?

Maybe there's a level of Twitter chaos that even the Donald can't embrace.

Tim Elfrink
Tim Elfrink is an award-winning investigative reporter, the managing editor of the Miami New Times and the co-author of "Blood Sport: Alex Rodriguez and the Quest to End Baseball's Steroid Era." Since 2008, he's written in-depth pieces on police corruption, fatal shootings and social justice issues across South Florida. He's won the George Polk Award and has been a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >