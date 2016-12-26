Trump Appointee Resigns After Miami's A.J. Delgado Hints At Alleged Affair On Twitter

Donald Trump owes so much of his ascendency — and his continued commitment to sowing world chaos — to Twitter that it's appropriate the first big black eye of his White House came via some tweets. And Miami's own A.J. Delgado, an attorney and Trump campaign advisor, appears to have delivered the knockout blow.

Jason Miller, Trump's pick to be his senior communications director, abruptly backed out of the job over the Christmas weekend with the classic "wanting to spend more time with family" excuse.

But the resignation came just after a bunch of subtweets from Delgado. And Politico now reports that multiple sources confirmed what Delgado was hinting at: Miller — whose wife is currently pregnant — had been hit with allegations of carrying on an affair with another Trump staffer.

Miller, a 41-year-old who'd been a top Trump surrogate on the campaign trail, had been announced as Trump's new communications director late last week. But on Saturday, he backed out, telling Politico that "it is clear (my family) needs to be my top priority right now."

The move came after Delgado threw some serious shade at Miller on Twitter, calling him the "2016 version of John Edwards" and repeatedly demanding that he resign.

Oddly, Delgado deleted her whole Twitter account amidst the furor over Miller's appointment, but screencaps of her tweets have been floating around Twitter:

via Twitter

Miller had already been caught up in one embarrassing moment during the campaign — with Delgado in tow. The pair were caught visiting a strip club in Las Vegas along with another Trump staffer and several media members the day before a presidential debate.

Delgado, a Harvard law grad and former columnist on Mediate, was among the first in Miami's Cuban-American community to embrace Trump's rise in the GOP. She later became an official advisor and regularly appeared on cable news on his behalf.

So why'd she delete her Twitter account if, as Politico reports, her shade-throwing was totally accurate?

Maybe there's a level of Twitter chaos that even the Donald can't embrace.

