Tropical Storm Nate Could Delay Saturday's Miami-FSU Game Yet Again

Oh, no. Not again. Just when you thought it was safe to stick those Miami Hurricanes flags on your car, fill it with gas, and head north on the Turnpike for this Saturday's 3:30 p.m. game against the Florida State Seminoles, Mother Nature has once again wagged her dreaded hurricane finger in the general direction of the Sunshine State.

UM and FSU were originally supposed to meet September 16, but Hurricane Irma came barreling through Florida. So the game was moved to this Saturday. Now Nate is scheduled to make landfall in the Panhandle this weekend after growing into a legit hurricane.

Whether the Canes/Noles grudge match happens this weekend is very much in doubt. Both UM and FSU issued statements last night that they're watching the storm's progress before deciding what to do about the game.