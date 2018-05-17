Video: Tom Wolfe's "Hedonistic" Trip to Miami's Columbus Day Regatta

When author and journalist Tom Wolfe visited Miami to research his final novel, Back to Blood, he was almost 80 years old. But his age had not affected his curiosity or journalistic ambition.

Among the places I took him on his research trips: the Columbus Day Regatta party off Elliott Key, a Russian-owned strip club in Sunny Isles Beach, the Miami Boat show, and a botanica in Hialeah. I was a Miami Herald reporter at the time but later, due in no small part to Tom Wolfe's inspiration, left my reporting job to launch my own production company, Explica Media.

Tom, who died this past Tuesday at the age of 87, eventually allowed me to begin filming his research trips. That footage became my first documentary, Tom Wolfe Gets Back to Blood. It is the only documentary ever made about Wolfe.