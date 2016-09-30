Today's Critical Mass Ends With Free Beer

Photo by George Martinez

Critical Mass participants typically grab a beer after the ride the last Friday of every month. The rides always begin and end at Government Center in downtown Miami, which means Wynwood is only a short ride away.

But after tonight's ride, bikers won't have to pay for that first beer. At 8 p.m., Mana Wynwood will host an official Critical Mass afterparty — and if riders sign up online in advance, their first beer is free.

First, though, tonight's ride — which begins at 7:15 p.m. as usual — will head out across Little Havana, up to 79th Street, down through Liberty Square and Wynwood, and meet back at the starting point.

Miami Bike Scene

Riders will initially head west on Flagler Street (be wary of road construction), turn north on NW 22nd Avenue, shift to NW 27th Avenue, head back east over 79th Street, turn south on NW 12th Avenue, and then snake back through Wynwood and downtown.

The afterparty comes courtesy of Sam Adams beer, which is sponsoring a series of Oktoberfest parties at Mana this weekend. Expect food trucks and live music, which sound pretty darn delightful after biking 16 miles with a group of people the rest of us affectionately call "Massholes."

The folks at the Miami Bike Scene, who help publicize Critical Mass each month, would like to remind riders not to drink beer while biking. Please.

