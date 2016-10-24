Tim Canova Spreads Study Claiming Election May Have Been "Manipulated"
Tim Canova stands in front of an American flag in his downtown Hollywood office.
Photo by Jerry Iannelli
Donald Trump has spent the past month complaining that his race against Hillary Clinton might be "rigged" November 8. The nation and all sides of the media, from Fox News to MSNBC, have said Trump's claims are without merit.
Now South Florida has its own brewing election controversy. Former Florida congressional candidate Tim Canova says there may be evidence that the outcome of his race against former Democratic National Committee chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz was "manipulated" after an independent blogger posted a study raising concerns about the election's results.
Today he urged reporters at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., to examine the study, while declining outright to say he believes someone tampered with his race. Canova lost the Democratic primary in Florida's 23rd Congressional District in August.
Last week, Lulu
Her study has not been independently reviewed. Via phone last week, a spokesperson for the Broward County Supervisor of Elections said she had seen no evidence of fraud, hacking, or manipulation but did not respond to followup emails about the study.
Independent statistical analysis: results of my primary vs @DWStweets are "mathematically improbable." Manipulated?https://t.co/48zq7R9ddk— Tim Canova (@Tim_Canova) October 19, 2016
Reached by phone last week, Canova told New Times he was not accusing anyone, including Wasserman Schultz, of election fraud.
"The statistical analysis of my election raises questions about possible manipulation," he also wrote in an email. "Please don't confuse asking such questions with reaching conclusions or making accusations."
Today Canova and
"I have no idea, that's my clearest take," he said.
In her study,
"No matter what percentages of the actual votes we distributed to the candidates, we were unable to replicate the reported results," she wrote. "This would seem to imply some kind of manipulation was necessary to obtain these results. It is possible that the reported results are based on demographic trends, but that those trends are being exaggerated in some way."
There are a few huge caveats to the information here: For one, it's unclear if
The results also could have been due to demographics, she wrote:
There are three general explanations for the pattern.
- It could be caused by an error in the computation of the results.
- It could be due to demographic differences between the precincts. If the larger precincts had a much larger representation of a group that supports one of the candidates - it is possible that it could explain the increase in one candidate's percentage. The larger demographic group would need to be much larger than the actual increase, since no group experiences 100% turnout and it is unlikely that any candidate receives 100% support from a community.
- It could be caused by manipulation of the results.
"This is something we do not like to talk about, but election fraud is a big part of our election history," she said at the Press Club today.
Even after demographic trends were taken into account,
"The results need to be verified in some way," Canova said today. He repeatedly refused to accuse anyone of
"I'm here to learn," he said. "I don't have an agenda."
