Thousands Stranded in Lines at Miami International by Passport Control Glitches


Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.
By Tim Elfrink
Huge lines snarled MIA all last night due to computer outages at passport control.
photos: Chris Martin via Flickr CC/ Peter Gartrell's Twitter
There aren't many moments as an international traveler worse than sitting in a stale metal tube for endless hours, finally landing at a destination — and then turning the corner inside the airport to see a Kafka-esque nightmare of a line between you and the airport exit.

That's exactly what thousands of travelers at Miami International Airport lived through last night, thanks to a massive computer malfunction by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Lines stretched for hours through the airport as passport control stations effectively shut down.

Travelers tweeted photos and videos of the chaos:

So what happened? A "processing system" went on the fritz last night — and not just at MIA. Travelers at Atlanta's Hartfield-Jackson were also caught in hours-long mazes of exhausted visitors trying to get through customs.

CPB has yet to explain exactly what happened, though the agency says it never lost access to its national security database and was still able to screen people during the outage lats night — it just took forever.

This morning, the agency said the problem has been fixed and that there's no indication that hacking or a cyberattack were to blame for the chaos.

That's great and all, but probably little solace to the hordes of people who spent their evenings sweating in a passport line at MIA instead of heading home or to their hotels.

Tim Elfrink
Tim Elfrink is an award-winning investigative reporter, the managing editor of the Miami New Times and the co-author of "Blood Sport: Alex Rodriguez and the Quest to End Baseball's Steroid Era." Since 2008, he's written in-depth pieces on police corruption, fatal shootings and social justice issues across South Florida. He's won the George Polk Award and has been a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

