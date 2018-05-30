Pat Riley Also Probably Has a Secret Twitter Account

Fresh off a playoff beatdown by the Philadelphia 76ers, plenty of salty Miami Heat fans laughed their way through a report in the Ringer this morning that exploded Philly's front office. The story documents how the Sixers' president of basketball operations, Bryan Colangelo, has almost certainly kept at least five secret Twitter accounts. On them, he has bashed his team's biggest stars, divulged secret medical information, and, most important, fiercely defended the weirdly gigantic collars he wears.

But Miami's basketball genius is light years ahead of Colangelo in the fake-Twitter department: Pat Riley has likely kept an anonymous account on the site for years, a fact that's been a thinly veiled secret among local sportswriters.

Ira Winderman, the Sun Sentinel's Heat reporter, seemed to have outed the account, @2620pr, in 2013.