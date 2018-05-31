Third Woman Sues Aventura Massage Envy for Sexual Assault

Last September, a Massage Envy client showed up for a 6 p.m. appointment at the spa's Aventura location. But midway through the session, the woman says, her massage therapist crossed a line: Christian Ramirez massaged her buttocks, placed his fist in the area of her vagina, and touched her breasts.

With tears in her eyes, the woman says, she got dressed and sought refuge in her car. Then, as she sat in the parking lot, she called the front desk to complain. Instead of taking immediate action, however, a Massage Envy manager defended the employee's "technique," the client says.

The woman's accusations are part of a new lawsuit against Massage Envy filed in Miami-Dade circuit court May 18. The suit is the third case involving allegations of sexual assault by massage therapists at the Aventura location since 2013.