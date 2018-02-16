Since the Return of Dwyane Wade, Heat Games Are Events Again

If there's one thing Miami is known for in the sports world, it's being an event town. Sometimes that event is one night. Sometimes it lasts four years. Occasionally, it comes out of nowhere and is a must-see.

Down on Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Heat games have suddenly become events again.

The Heat is must-see TV again. That's what the numbers show. And if the soaring ticket prices for the lone home game Dwyane Wade has played since his return to the Heat are any indication, the days of scoring a $10 ticket including taxes are definitely over.