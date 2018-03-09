LeBron James, Uncle Luke, and Liberty City Warriors Join Forces on the Big Screen

LeBron James is arguably the first iconic celebrity athlete since Muhammad Ali to use his superstar status to shine a light on American injustice and empower black people to lead successful lives. So it's an honor to know the NBA's best player is staking his name as a Hollywood player with the docuseries Warriors of Liberty City. The first episode will debut at the music and film festival South by Southwest March 12, and Starz has picked up the first season.

James and best friend and business partner Maverick Carter are producing the show through their company, Springhill Entertainment. They bought into the vision created by Evan Rosenfeld, the young Miami filmmaker who understands what I am trying to accomplish through my involvement in youth sports and the Liberty City Optimist Club. We became friends while he was working as a producer for the 30 for 30 documentary The U and have collaborated on a couple of film projects.

In 2012, Rosenfeld, along with producer Lucas Leyva and artist Jillian Mayer, produced a short movie, The Life and Freaky Times of Uncle Luke, starring yours truly. It ended up being selected for a screening at the Sundance Film Festival. Last year, for the season premiere of Vice World of Sports, Rosenfeld produced a 45-minute documentary featuring the rivalry between the Pop Warner teams Liberty City Warriors and Gwen Cherry Bulls.