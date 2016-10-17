The Official Marco Rubio Versus Patrick Murphy Debate Drinking Game

Gage Skidmore via Flickr Creative Commons/ United States Congress via Wikimedia Commons

If you've been following Florida's U.S. Senate race closely this year, you've likely been drinking heavily for months already. After November, one of the state's two senators is guaranteed be either the gutless Marco Rubio — who failed to defeat Donald Trump and jumped back into the Senate race after saying he wouldn't — and Patrick Murphy, a rich kid who embellished parts of his resumé and is as exciting as eggshell-colored paint. During the Democratic primary, Murphy traded barbs with challenger Alan Grayson, a man who dresses like a crocodile's tax accountant and was accused of beating his wife. Yay, Florida!

Tonight Rubio and Murphy will debate for the first time on live television at 7 p.m. from the University of Central Florida in Orlando. (The debate will run live on ABC stations statewide.)

If you're as depressed as we are about this whole thing, the New Times' Official Senate Debate Drinking Game might help keep you sane. Here we go:

Drink every time:



Rubio stammers



Rubio sips water



Rubio wipes sweat from his face



Rubio recounts his upbringing in Miami



Whenever someone says the word "absences" or mentions Rubio's Senate attendance record



Anyone speaks Spanish



Someone brings up Rubio's credit problems



Rubio mentions Murphy's rich dad



Rubio says the word "resumé"



Anyone brings up Murphy's status as a certified public accountant



status as a certified public accountant Anyone brings up the Cuban embargo



Rubio's speech at a "family values" event hosted by anti-LGBT pastors comes up



Anyone says the word "king tides"



Rubio implies Murphy is spoiled or mentions his high-rise condo



Whenever Murphy brings up the Deepwater Horizon oil spill

Take a shot if:



Rubio repeats any sentences verbatim



Rubio refuses to commit to a full Senate term



Rubio threatens to defund Planned Parenthood



Rubio brings up the fact that Murphy couldn't pass the CPA exam



Rubio defends his hatred of LGBT people as protecting "family values"



Murphy calls Rubio "Little Marco"



Murphy calls Rubio a coward



Murphy badmouths CBS Miami reporter Jim DeFede by name



Murphy brings up Rubio's drug-dealing brother-in-law



Rubio brings up Murphy's DUI



Rubio brings up Murphy's drunken bar-brawl arrest



arrest Anyone talks about Donald Trump's hands

Take two shots if:



Anyone discusses Donald Trump's penis



Anyone defends Rick Scott for any reason

Bonus! If you want to black out, drink:



Every time Murphy mentions Trump



Whenever Rubio is accused of flip-flopping



Whenever one candidate calls the other a liar



When Rubio says the word "America"



Whenever anyone says "CPA"



Every time Murphy reminds you of a guy you hated in college

Finish all the alcohol in your home if:

