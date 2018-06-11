The Miami Heat Should Pass on the LeBron James Sweepstakes

Now that the NBA season is over, the LeBron James free-agency watch has begun. Every team will be lining up to make a pitch at him. Whether he opts into his lucrative contract and demands a trade or decides to enter free agency on his own, LeBron will have his pick of teams around the NBA. He can go wherever he wants.

Except for Miami. The Heat shouldn't be an option — not because LeBron wouldn't come back, but because the Heat doesn't need him right now. For the good of the franchise, it's best they aren't involved. Been there, done that. Good luck, LeBron. We don't have room for you here.

In a vacuum, adding LeBron James is always a no-brainer. Any team with LBJ practically guarantees itself a place in the NBA Finals. Their team will be the talk of the sports world. Everyone wants a ticket to LeBron's games, and every player wants a spot on his roster. A closer look, however, reveals that adding LeBron to the Heat would be a lot like smoking crack: a euphoric high right now, a regret-filled hangover afterward, and negative ripple effects for years to come.