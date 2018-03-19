If Miami Dolphins Want to Change Their Culture, Start by Signing Colin Kaepernick

If the Miami Dolphins' season began today and Ryan Tannehill quickly reinjured the knee that has kept him from taking a snap since September 2016, he'd be replaced by former 2016 seventh-round pick Brandon Doughty. Longtime backup Matt Moore probably won't return, so Doughty is the fallback at this point, even though an obviously much better option sits unsigned and waiting for Miami's call.

All the best young quarterbacks will be long gone by the time the Fins draft at 11th overall in next month's NFL Draft, and all the best veteran backup quarterbacks have signed with teams already. That would seem a suboptimal scenario for a team that has shown it wants to retool rather than totally tear down and rebuild. One Tannehill misstep would double-flush this entire season down the toilet.

That's why the Dolphins should already be on the phone with Colin Kaepernick to get him on a plane to Miami for a workout. He's the best option available to back up Tannehill.