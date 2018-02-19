The Dolphins Should Use Their Franchise Tag on Jarvis Landry

The Miami Dolphins and Jarvis Landry seem to have reached a stalemate in contract negotiations. The team seems unwilling to pay him the kind of money top wide receivers make in the NFL, even following a season in which he led the league in receptions. Landry appears dead-set on a contract that reflects the record-setting pace he has produced since being drafted by the Fins in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Neither side seems willing to budge, and because Landry has labeled negotiations until this point "disrespectful," a compromise must be reached before both sides decide to part ways.

Luckily, there's a solution that should make everyone happy. It's expensive for the Dolphins but adequate nonetheless: The team should place the franchise tag on Landry and pay him $16.325 million in the upcoming season. That's the average price of the top five receivers in the NFL.