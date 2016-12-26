The Five Worst Miami Politicians of 2016

Jeb Bush is done, and big-money donors who stocked his historically giant war chest got shafted. Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr CC

Some Miami politicians sucked this year because they were incompetent. A whole lot of people thought longtime Miami businessman Jeb Bush, history's least exciting royal prince, would be in line to lead the free world by this time in 2016. Instead, he blew his shot big-time, squandered hundreds of millions of dollars, and cemented his place in history books as one of the clearest cases of whitebread upper-crust mediocrity in American history. Some rich jokester capitalist hopefully gifted Bush a coal mine this Christmas.

Others, like State Senator Frank Artiles, were actively hostile towards people: Artiles, once accused of punching a college kid at a bar, proposed forcing transgender people to use the restrooms that matched their birth gender. Had that passed — and in this political climate, nothing is off limits anymore — a whole PR circus would have descended upon the state.

But for the most part, Miami's worst politicians were just startlingly mediocre all year. Here's to five local politicos who botched and blundered their way through 2016:

1. Marco-goddamned-Rubio

Marco Rubio is intellectual Flubber, a gelatinous, amoebic mass with no clear beginning or endpoint, capable of being both nothing and all things at once. Rubio was quitting the Senate, then definitely quitting the Senate, then magically running for Senate again, and then won a Senate race. He was anti-gay, then pro-gay in order to capitalize on the biggest anti-LGBT hate crime in U.S. history, then anti-gay again less than a month later. He was a virulently anti-Castro figure who had no qualms about Donald Trump doing business with Castro. Rubio insulted the size of Donald Trump's actual, real-life dick on the campaign trail, then endorsed Donald Trump, then backed off that endorsement, and now floats in some sort of lightless miasma from which he occasionally shoots angry tweets at the president-elect, while simultaneously hoping Trump plucks him from the crowd of GOP hopefuls, "Dancing in the Dark"-style, and gives him a job in Trump's new world order. To call Marco Rubio "full of shit" is to give him too much credit — he is an intellectually empty vessel, full of absolutely nothing at all.

Raquel Regalado is running for county mayor. Photo by Marta Xochlit Perez

2. Raquel Regalado

Miami-Dade County's mayoral race pitted Dade's mild-mannered, do-nothing bowl of starch Mayor Carlos Gimenez against outspoken radio host and semiprofessional insult-hurler Raquel Regalado, the daughter of City of Miami Mayor Tomás Regalado. Regalado's campaign managed to co-opt the worst aspects of both Hillary Clinton's and Donald Trump's strategies. Invoking Clinton, Regalado's only real selling pitch was that Gimenez allegedly sucked. She then tried to back that claim up with a series of Trumpian attacks that diverged farther and farther from reality: She blamed Gimenez for everything from the Zika virus to fraudulently filing election forms. When she saw she was far down in the polls, she sued to try and remove her opponent from the ballot. And lost. And also referred to a black mayoral employee as a "token" while attacking Gimenez, to exactly no one's enjoyment.

Florida House of Representatives/BasicGov via Flickr Creative Commons

3. Daphne Campbell

Remember when New Times called Campbell while she was running for State Senate, asked her a hard question, and then she suddenly pretended the reporter had called the wrong number? That sure was fun! And definitely not a terrifying omen for how she'd handle her new Florida Senate term!