The Five Most Frustrating Things About Being a Miami Dolphins Fan

Being a Miami Dolphins fan just ain't what it used to be. These days, it's a love-hate relationship that on a weekly basis is this weird voluntary-hostage situation. We love the Dolphins, but we hate that we love them. It's basically a Rihanna song at this point.

So many things about being a Dolphins fan are frustrating that it's hard to pinpoint them. That won't stop us from trying, though. Here are a few aspects of being a Fins fan that keep us up at night staring at our Dan Marino memorabilia.

Photo by Morgan Coleman

5. The Dolphins will always find a way to frustrate, even in victory.

Even though the Dolphins beat the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday, most fans still left the game feeling not so great about the Fins' chances of beating an actualNFL team on their schedule. The Dolphins tried their damnedest to lose the game but somehow pulled it out in the end. I'm not talking about the Browns game; I'm speaking of every Dolphins win in the past decade.

Sunday was a microcosm for being a Dolphins fan during the past decade-plus — moments of joy, followed by inevitable realities that cause you to realize it's all for naught.

4. Anyone under 40-years-old has only sad Miami Dolphins memories.

Every Dolphins fan knows the last true successful Miami Dolphins season was 1984; so over three decades ago at this point. Dolphins fans that can even remember the disappointment of losing in the Super Bowl that year are pushing 40. It's nearing Chicago Cubs level of disappointment at this point. Miami Dolphins fans that feel as if the franchise represents a winner are literally a dying breed.