Donald Trump Is a Clown, and His Republican Circus Destroyed Health Care for 24 Million Americans

EXPAND Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

A bunch of filthy-rich white Republicans and their circus-clown leader, Donald Trump, did a victory lap in the Rose Garden Thursday after the House passed Trumpcare, the legislation that will repeal and replace Obamacare. It was their way of saying, "We finally got that nigger."

For Trump and the congressional leaders who joined him to gloat about undoing the last president’s legacy, this push for health-care reform has always been about scoring a win against Barack Obama — even though the man has run off into the sunset to count his millions and hang out on an island with British mogul Richard Branson. Many of the congressmen admitted they didn’t even bother to read the bill.

The real losers are the 24 million people who will no longer have health insurance under Trumpcare if the Senate approves it. That includes 9 million military veterans who represent a significant portion of the Donald’s constituency. In fact, millions of Americans who voted for Trump will get screwed by the new law replacing the Affordable Care Act.

What happened yesterday proves Trump fooled white voters, who were upset about a black man being president, into thinking he was an agent of change. He fed their hate the same way Tea Party Republicans did to get elected. But Trump is no different from any other D.C. politician. In fact, as a real-estate billionaire, he’s used to stealing from the poor to get rich.

Now all the people in rural America, from Indiana factory workers to Virginia coal miners, who voted for Trump will realize he is a phony and a con artist. The disillusionment has already begun. TV footage of angry mobs at town-hall meetings across the nation shows all white people. African-Americans were already used to not having health care before Obama.

Every one of those people should take a mental picture of Trump and all of those racist, white Republican congresspeople and remember that scene for the 2018 midterm elections. As Americans — whether black, white, green, or blue — we have to come together against the dictator-in-chief and his cronies.

