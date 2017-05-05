Donald Trump Is a Clown, and His Republican Circus Destroyed Health Care for 24 Million Americans
|
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
A bunch of filthy-rich white Republicans and their circus-clown leader, Donald Trump, did a victory lap in the Rose Garden Thursday after the House passed Trumpcare, the legislation that will repeal and replace Obamacare. It was their way of saying, "We finally got that nigger."
For Trump and the congressional leaders who joined him to gloat about undoing the last president’s legacy, this push for health-care reform has always been about scoring a win against Barack Obama — even though the man has run off into the sunset to count his millions and hang out on an island with British mogul Richard Branson. Many of the congressmen admitted they didn’t even bother to read the bill.
The real losers are the 24 million people who will no longer have health insurance under Trumpcare if the Senate approves it. That includes 9 million military veterans who represent a significant portion of the Donald’s constituency. In fact, millions of Americans who voted for Trump will get screwed by the new law replacing the Affordable Care Act.
What happened yesterday proves Trump fooled white voters, who were upset about a black man being president, into thinking he was an agent of change. He fed their hate the same way Tea Party Republicans did to get elected. But Trump is no different from any other D.C. politician. In fact, as a real-estate billionaire, he’s used to stealing from the poor to get rich.
Upcoming Events
-
Florida Launch vs. Atlanta Blaze
TicketsSat., Jun. 17, 7:00pm
-
NPC Southern States Bikini, Figure, Men's Physique
TicketsFri., Jul. 7, 6:00pm
-
NPC Southern States Bodybuilding Championships vs. NPC Southern States Fitness & Figure Championships
TicketsSat., Jul. 8, 6:00pm
-
Florida Launch vs. Chesapeake Bayhawks
TicketsSat., Jul. 15, 7:00pm
Now all the people in rural America, from Indiana factory workers to Virginia coal miners, who voted for Trump will realize he is a phony and a con artist. The disillusionment has already begun. TV footage of angry mobs at town-hall meetings across the nation shows all white people. African-Americans were already used to not having health care before Obama.
Every one of those people should take a mental picture of Trump and all of those racist, white Republican congresspeople and remember that scene for the 2018 midterm elections. As Americans — whether black, white, green, or blue — we have to come together against the dictator-in-chief and his cronies.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Miami, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Duelo Latino Venezuela vs Ecuador
TicketsThu., Jun. 8, 8:30pm
-
WWE Live: SummerSlam Heatwave Tour
TicketsFri., Jun. 9, 7:30pm
-
Florida Launch vs. New York Lizards
TicketsSat., Jun. 10, 7:00pm
-
Fight Time #37
TicketsFri., Jun. 16, 8:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!