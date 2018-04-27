The Dolphins Almost Had Their Quarterback of the Future, Until the Cardinals Snatched Him Away

Leading up to the NFL Draft, there was massive speculation the Dolphins might be in the market for a quarterback in the first round if things went their way. With Ryan Tannehill coming off 19 months on the shelf after a pair of knee injuries, and his contract only getting pricer, it seemed like the right time for coach Adam Gase to grab his guy and prepare for the inevitable. Choosing 11th overall, though, it wasn't likely the Fins would have a shot at one of the draft's most coveted quarterbacks unless they sold the farm to move up a few picks.

But last night, with the Oakland Raiders on the clock just one spot ahead of Miami, things seemed to be falling the Dolphins' way. UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen was still available, and Oakland already has its signal-caller for the next decade in Derek Carr. Finally, for once, the draft gods were shining their bright light on the Dolphins' asses.