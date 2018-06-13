Amazing Baby Spa Opens in North Miami Beach at Just $125 for First Visit

Being a baby isn’t all nap time and cuteness.
Sometimes babies need a break. Luckily for the local under-age-1 crowd, Miami now has a spa just for them. Seriously.
The Amazing Baby Spa, which recently opened in North Miami Beach, pampers 2-week to
If all of this sounds very Miami to you, well, you’re missing the point, owner Vivian Keeler tells New Times. “Someone who doesn’t understand the benefits might think, Oh, this is some bourgeois thing that would happen in Miami,” she says. “This is great for babies in many ways and stimulates their bodies and minds with movement and strength.”
Keeler, a chiropractor
The Amazing Baby Spa is one of few in America. Houston's Float Baby, which opened in 2014 to much fanfare, is believed to be the first. Owner Kristi Ison pitched the idea on Shark Tank but was laughed off. "You're serious?!" businessman Kevin O’Leary asked.
At the North Miami Beach spa, first-time visits cost $125. Babies wear specialized doughnut-shaped flotation devices for about a half-hour of float time in a tub that includes a state-of-the-art filtration system to purify the water. After they finish, the little ones are wrapped in organic towels and treated to a
Subsequent sessions cost $85. Packages of three, six, or ten visits come at discounted prices.
Some pediatricians have their doubts about the benefits of baby spas. But Keeler says floating and massages improve sleep patterns and encourage muscular coordination. They also promote bonding and attachment, among other benefits.
"The babies love it," she says. "Parents love it too."
