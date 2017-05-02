The ABCs of Living in Miami
|
Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio
Like the famed python that tried to eat an entire alligator, Miami is literally exploding with new residents. Census figures released in April show South Florida has grown by nearly half a million people since 2010. They're drawn to the balmy weather, white-sand beaches, and, of course, Miami's proximity to the United States.
But ask any of those new residents and they'll tell you: Adjusting to life in Dade County ain't easy. Sometimes you need a guide to really appreciate the intricacies of the MIA. That's why we've compiled this illustrated, A-Z handbook to everything we love about living here.
|
Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio
The Bawse is Rick Ross, king of Miami hip-hop.
|
Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio
Chonga is a distinctly local word for a Hialeah princess.
|
Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio
Dolphins: Often seen in Biscayne Bay, rarely in the NFL playoffs.
|
Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio
The Estefan clan is forever royalty in Dade County.
|
Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio
Florida Man lives here and regularly embarrasses us with his bath-salts-fueled crimes.
|
Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio
Guava makes the perfect pastelito.
|
Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio
Homestead is the best place to find Mexican food.
|
Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio
I-95 is our main north-south artery, and probably where you will die.
|
Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio
Jet Skis are fun, but never trust DJ Khaled on one.
|
Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio
King of Diamonds is America's only strip club with its own basketball court.
|
Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio
LeBron James still wishes he lived in South Beach, and we all know it.
|
Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Miami, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Duelo Latino Venezuela vs Ecuador
TicketsThu., Jun. 8, 8:30pm
-
WWE Live: SummerSlam Heatwave Tour
TicketsFri., Jun. 9, 7:30pm
-
Florida Launch vs. New York Lizards
TicketsSat., Jun. 10, 7:00pm
-
Fight Time #37
TicketsFri., Jun. 16, 8:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!