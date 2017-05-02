menu


The ABCs of Living in Miami

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Miami New Times staff
Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio
Like the famed python that tried to eat an entire alligator, Miami is literally exploding with new residents. Census figures released in April show South Florida has grown by nearly half a million people since 2010. They're drawn to the balmy weather, white-sand beaches, and, of course, Miami's proximity to the United States.

But ask any of those new residents and they'll tell you: Adjusting to life in Dade County ain't easy. Sometimes you need a guide to really appreciate the intricacies of the MIA. That's why we've compiled this illustrated, A-Z handbook to everything we love about living here.

Alligators are cold-blooded, just like Gov. Rick Scott.

Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio

The Bawse is Rick Ross, king of Miami hip-hop.

Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio

Chonga is a distinctly local word for a Hialeah princess.

Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio

Dolphins: Often seen in Biscayne Bay, rarely in the NFL playoffs.

Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio

The Estefan clan is forever royalty in Dade County.

Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio

Florida Man lives here and regularly embarrasses us with his bath-salts-fueled crimes.

Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio

Guava makes the perfect pastelito.

Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio

Homestead is the best place to find Mexican food.

Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio

I-95 is our main north-south artery, and probably where you will die.

Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio

Jet Skis are fun, but never trust DJ Khaled on one.

Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio

King of Diamonds is America's only strip club with its own basketball court.

Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio

LeBron James still wishes he lived in South Beach, and we all know it.

Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio

