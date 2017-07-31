Ten of the Weirdest Things Florida Has Banned
Florida has a well-earned reputation for being a lawless swamp. But, credit where credit's due: in its 172-year history, the Sunshine State has seen fit to regulate some things — including some truly bizarre legal bans.
Here are some of the weirdest activities and products that have run afoul of Sunshine State lawmakers over the years:
1. Surfing
Long before surfing became a multibillion-dollar industry, the sport's rise struck fear in the hearts of local government
2. Cohabitation
If Mom’s disapproval couldn’t stop you from living in sin, maybe a second-degree misdemeanor would do the trick. For decades, more liberal-minded legislators tried and failed to repeal the 1868 state law before finally succeeding last year. Five conservative Republicans voted to keep it even in 2016.
3. Computers
Sometimes, Florida lawmakers aren't prudes, they're just very bad at writing legislation. In this case, Tally politicos were trying to ban internet cafes, but, Florida being Florida, the 2013 law was so poorly worded that there was
4. "Unnatural acts"
State law forbids "unnatural and lascivious acts" with another person. The law, which remains on the books, is absurdly vague, but there is this helpful pointer: "A mother’s breastfeeding of her baby does not under any circumstance violate this section.”
5. Pickup trucks
Coral Gables banned the vehicle in the Sixties and stubbornly defended the rule for decades, even as doing so made it a national punchline. A new era of pickup truck freedom came in
