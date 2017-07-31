Ten of the Weirdest Things Florida Has Banned

Florida has a well-earned reputation for being a lawless swamp. But, credit where credit's due: in its 172-year history, the Sunshine State has seen fit to regulate some things — including some truly bizarre legal bans.

Here are some of the weirdest activities and products that have run afoul of Sunshine State lawmakers over the years:

1. Surfing

Long before surfing became a multibillion-dollar industry, the sport's rise struck fear in the hearts of local government stiffs . South Florida surfers of the '50s and '60s were a rowdy bunch who went around doing things like mooning people and having food fights. Obviously, they needed to be stopped. The town of Palm Beach banned surfing in 1964. Riviera Beach and North Palm Beach soon followed suit, with the latter making it illegal to even own a board. The bans were struck down in 1970, but only after the issue made it all the way to the state Supreme Court.

2. Cohabitation

If Mom’s disapproval couldn’t stop you from living in sin, maybe a second-degree misdemeanor would do the trick. For decades, more liberal-minded legislators tried and failed to repeal the 1868 state law before finally succeeding last year. Five conservative Republicans voted to keep it even in 2016.

3. Computers

Sometimes, Florida lawmakers aren't prudes, they're just very bad at writing legislation. In this case, Tally politicos were trying to ban internet cafes, but, Florida being Florida, the 2013 law was so poorly worded that there was concern it effectively outlawed all smartphones and computers — including the ones legislators used to craft the regulation.

4. "Unnatural acts"

State law forbids "unnatural and lascivious acts" with another person. The law, which remains on the books, is absurdly vague, but there is this helpful pointer: "A mother’s breastfeeding of her baby does not under any circumstance violate this section.”