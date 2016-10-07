Ten Unforgettable Chris Bosh Miami Heat Moments

George Martinez

Chris Bosh's time with the Miami Heat is now over, but what a time it was. It was sometimes easy to overlook Bosh, because the Heat were a juggernaut full of stars, including two of the NBA's best in LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Bosh consistently wouldn't be forgotten, though. His plays on the court and his infectious personality off the court made him too much of a pleasure to not enjoy.

It seemed like Bosh the basketball player was often overshadowed by Bosh the person. Heat fans probably, to this day, would rather have a beer with Bosh than they would shoot baskets with him.

In honor of Chris Bosh the basketball player, comedian, actor, and most interesting man, here are a few of our favorite Boshy Bear Miami moments.

10. Chris Bosh speaks Spanish at the Big 3 Welcome Party

At the time we were all OMG, HE SPEAKS SPANISH! Later on, we would find out he was sandbagging our asses with this high school stuff. He's straight-up fluent in Spanish.

9. Chris Bosh the video bomb GAWD

As this ESPN segment above shows, Chris Bosh video bombs became a thing that brought the team together, and kept them loose at a time when the rest of the nation hated the Miami Heat's guts. Bosh was the king of the video bombs, somehow never disappointing. His face alone could make you crack up. Even LeBron got a kick out of it at a time when he was trying to pull off this evil, never-laughing, me-against-the-world persona.

8. Chris Bosh dunks on the entire Atlanta Hawks team

On all of their faces. All of them. Every Atlanta Hawk that was on the court; Boshterized . It was mad early in the game, but Bosh was having none of the HAWK'S WEAK-ASS SHIT.

7. Chris Bosh hits a game winner versus the Blazers

Between a ridiculous backward shovel pass by Wade and the private-investigator-dressed LeBron booty dance afterward, the Bosh game-winning three was almost an afterthought here. Almost. Boshy roar.

6. Chris Bosh says "shit" on TV, but it's OK because he is Chris Bosh.