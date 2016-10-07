Ten Unforgettable Chris Bosh Miami Heat Moments
George Martinez
Chris Bosh's time with the Miami Heat is now over, but what a time it was. It was sometimes easy to overlook Bosh, because the Heat were a juggernaut full of stars, including two of the NBA's best in LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Bosh consistently wouldn't be forgotten, though. His plays on the court and his infectious personality off the court made him too much of a pleasure to not enjoy.
It seemed like Bosh the basketball player was often overshadowed by Bosh the person. Heat fans probably, to this day, would rather have a beer with Bosh than they would shoot baskets with him.
In honor of Chris Bosh the basketball player, comedian, actor, and most interesting man, here are a few of our favorite
10. Chris Bosh speaks Spanish at the Big 3 Welcome Party
At the time we were all OMG, HE SPEAKS SPANISH! Later on, we would find out he was sandbagging our asses with this high school stuff. He's straight-up fluent in Spanish.
9. Chris Bosh the video bomb GAWD
As this ESPN segment above shows, Chris Bosh video bombs became a thing that brought the team
8. Chris Bosh dunks on the entire Atlanta Hawks team
On all of their faces. All of them. Every Atlanta Hawk that was on the court;
7. Chris Bosh hits a game winner versus the Blazers
Between a ridiculous backward shovel pass by Wade and the private-investigator-dressed LeBron booty dance afterward, the Bosh game-winning three was almost an afterthought here. Almost.
6. Chris Bosh says "shit" on TV, but it's OK because he is Chris Bosh.
Who does this? It might be hard to remember, but before the Big 3, video bombs weren't really a thing. Bosh made them a thing, then took said
