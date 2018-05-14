Great, the Weather System Soaking Miami Today Could Turn Into a Tropical Storm

If Miami is in a bad mood this morning, it's understandable. This weekend was the rare two-day stretch of relentless gray clouds, driving rain, and flash floods with barely a second of sunshine. Now the city has woken up to a gloomy Monday of booming thunder and even more rain.

Don't look to the forecast for hope. Though we're still more than two weeks from the official start of hurricane season, the same system that's been drenching South Florida since Friday now has a fighter's chance of developing into a named tropical storm in the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center is watching the huge bank of storms, which stretches all the way from western Cuba through the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico, and gives the system a 40 percent shot of turning into a legit tropical storm by the end of the week.