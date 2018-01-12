Florida Students Choose Sugar Daddies Over Loan Debt, According to New Study

The numbers on student loan debt are pretty grim. Forty-four million Americans owe a total of $1.48 trillion, and the average class of 2016 grad is saddled with $37,172 in debt. But not to worry, ladies, because Seeking Arrangement has a solution for you: sugar daddies!

The site, which facilitates what it calls "mutually beneficial relationships," pitches itself as an obvious fix for the nation's crisis of student loan debt. On a "Sugar Baby University" page that leads with a debt ticker, Seeking Arrangement asks, "Why be on the wrong end of the bell curve?"

About a third of sugar babies are college students, and Florida schools dominate a list of those seeing the highest number of new sign-ups. Florida International University came in at ninth (220), followed by Florida State at eleventh (202), the University of South Florida at thirteenth (176) and the University of Central Florida at seventeenth (169).