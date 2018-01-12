 


Florida's sugar baby scene is exploding.
Florida's sugar baby scene is exploding.
Illustration by Liam Peters

Florida Students Choose Sugar Daddies Over Loan Debt, According to New Study

Brittany Shammas | January 12, 2018 | 12:19pm
AA

The numbers on student loan debt are pretty grim. Forty-four million Americans owe a total of $1.48 trillion, and the average class of 2016 grad is saddled with $37,172 in debt. But not to worry, ladies, because Seeking Arrangement has a solution for you: sugar daddies!

The site, which facilitates what it calls "mutually beneficial relationships," pitches itself as an obvious fix for the nation's crisis of student loan debt. On a "Sugar Baby University" page that leads with a debt ticker, Seeking Arrangement asks, "Why be on the wrong end of the bell curve?" 

About a third of sugar babies are college students, and Florida schools dominate a list of those seeing the highest number of new sign-ups. Florida International University came in at ninth (220), followed by Florida State at eleventh (202), the University of South Florida at thirteenth (176) and the University of Central Florida at seventeenth (169).

If the perks of finding "a mentor" and dating "experienced men" weren't enough for a savvy student, the company also offers free memberships. "Becoming a Sugar Baby allows a student to avoid becoming another slave to student loan debt," the site boasts.

SeekingArrangement.com

It would seem to be a sorry state of affairs when a college student has to choose between massive debt and sleeping with a rich old dude for cash, but Seeking Arrangement spokeswoman Brook Urick says that's not what the company is actually about.

"It's different than being given money for sex because a sugar daddy's not going to pay your tuition and pay for your apartment because you had sex with them," she says. "That's not how it works, unfortunately. It's because of the relationship. A sugar daddy's going to be generous to somebody he cares about and somebody who cares about him."

In fact, Urick claims, some sugar babies are using the site as a way to make professional connections or find investors, using dinner dates to pick the brains of Goldman Sachs execs, for instance. And because these relationships aren't destined for marriage, they can be long-lasting.

On the other hand, sugar daddies, who are outnumbered four to one by babies on the site, often like college students because they like smart, ambitious ladies who are trying to better themselves, Urick says.

Yes, Seeking Arrangement is all about relationships — relationships "on your terms" is its tagline. But even Urick acknowledges, "Most of them are romantic, and if they are romantic, they are usually intimate."

 
Brittany Shammas is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She covered education in Naples before taking a job at the South Florida Sun Sentinel. She joined New Times in 2016.

