Florida Students Choose Sugar Daddies Over Loan Debt, According to New Study

The numbers on student loan debt are pretty grim. Forty-four million Americans owe a total of $1.48 trillion, and the average class of 2016 grad is saddled with $37,172 in debt. But not to worry, ladies, because Seeking Arrangement has a solution for you: sugar daddies!
The site, which facilitates what it calls "mutually beneficial relationships," pitches itself as an obvious fix for the nation's crisis of student loan debt. On a "Sugar Baby University" page that leads
About a third of sugar babies are college students, and Florida schools dominate a list of those seeing the highest number of new sign-ups. Florida International University came in at ninth (220), followed by Florida State at eleventh (202), the
If the perks of finding "a mentor" and dating "experienced men" weren't enough for a savvy student, the company also offers free memberships. "Becoming a Sugar Baby allows a student to avoid becoming another slave to student loan debt," the site boasts.
It would seem to be a sorry state of affairs when a college student has to choose between massive debt and sleeping with a rich old dude for cash, but Seeking Arrangement spokeswoman Brook Urick says that's not what the company is actually about.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"It's different than being given money for sex because a sugar daddy's not going to pay your tuition and pay for your apartment because you had sex with them," she says. "That's not how it works, unfortunately. It's because of the relationship. A sugar daddy's going to be generous to somebody he cares about and somebody who cares about him."
In fact, Urick claims, some sugar babies are using the site as a way to make professional connections or find investors, using dinner dates to pick the brains of Goldman Sachs execs, for instance. And because these relationships aren't destined for marriage, they can be long-lasting.
On the other hand, sugar daddies, who are outnumbered four to one by babies on the site, often like college students because they like smart, ambitious ladies who are trying to better themselves, Urick says.
Yes, Seeking Arrangement is all about relationships — relationships "on your terms" is its tagline. But even Urick acknowledges, "Most of them are romantic, and if they are romantic, they are usually intimate."
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!