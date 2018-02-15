Stop Trying to Shame Stoneman Douglas Kids for Posting About the Shooting on Social Media

Parents were reunited with their children after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Before police even had a chance to clear out the bodies from yesterday's horrific mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, right-wing hack and conspiracy theorist Mark Dice took to Twitter to post a predictably bad take.

"Someone want to tell the Generation Z kids that in the event of a school shooting, they should call 911 instead of posting a video of it on Snapchat," he wrote, between posts yelling at CNN and blaming mental health problems for the bloodshed.

It didn't take long for Dice to see a backlash — including from Stoneman Douglas students themselves, who were actually inside the school when 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz unleashed a torrent of gunfire from an AR-15, killing 17 people.