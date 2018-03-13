St. Thomas University CFO Forced Out Over Role With Assault Rifle Company

Barely a week after South Florida resident Anita Britt joined the corporate board of American Outdoor Brands, Nikolas Cruz used one of the company's AR-15 assault rifles to murder 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. That wasn't Britt's only high-profile role, though: Just a month earlier, she'd been hired as chief financial and administrative officer at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens.

Today, the university's president decided that in the wake of the Parkland massacre, those two roles were no longer compatible. The Catholic priest who heads the school told Britt she'd either have to resign from the gunmaker or the school — and she chose to stick with the gunmaker.

"Yesterday I advised Ms. Britt that she needed to make a choice of either resigning her role on American Outdoor Brands, or her role as CFO at St. Thomas University, but that she could not continue on both," Monsignor Franklyn Casale says in a statement. "Ms. Britt informed me this afternoon that she has decided to resign her position at St. Thomas University. I have accepted Ms. Britt’s resignation."