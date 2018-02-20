Hundreds of South Florida Students Walk Out to Demand Gun Restrictions

Tomas Segnini, 14, (“tired but happy”) ran out of school and several more miles to send a message: “These things can’t happen.” His family came to the US from Venezuela when he was 4 for an American dream. He said it makes no sense why school shootings seem to only happen here. pic.twitter.com/ccZVf4hKLn

A whole lot of pro-gun activists, conspiracy theorists, and general piles of garbage want to pretend these children don't exist. But today, hundreds of South Florida students have walked out of class and are marching in the streets to demand increased gun-safety laws after 17 students and teachers were shot to death last week at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Students who have spoken out have been called fake "crisis actors" planted by the FBI and George Soros. They've been accused of being pawns for Every Town for Gun Safety, a nonprofit funded in part by Michael Bloomberg. They've been mocked online and attacked for simply living through a mass shooting with dignity.

And their contemporaries are out in the streets today echoing their message. Students from West Boca Raton High marched for more than three hours to Stoneman Douglas High today. The schools sit roughly 12 miles apart. Other walkouts at North Broward Preparatory, Fort Lauderdale High, and Hollywood MacArthur High are also planned, according to the Miami Herald.



Busloads of Stoneman Douglas students are also en route to Tallahassee to demand that state lawmakers do their basic jobs and do something to prevent future school shootings.