South Florida Rep Wants to Remove Every Confederate Monument In State

When Broward County State Rep. Shevrin Jones protested in Hollywood, Florida to demand the city rename streets honoring former Confederate generals and a Ku Klux Klan leader, a group of counter-protesters shouted racial slurs at him, calling him a "nigger," a "monkey," and telling him to "go back where he came from."

Jones isn't going anywhere. Today he announced today that he plans to formally file a bill to remove every Confederate statue, sign, or name from public property in Florida, after a white supremacist murdered a woman during a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last week.

"I feel, as diverse as our state is, it's important that we take the lead in showing that we're a country of one people," Jones told New Times via phone. "My colleagues always like to claim that Florida is taking the lead in this or that category. I think it would be great for us to take the lead ending hatred and bigotry."

Jones, a Democrat, is a Hollywood native whose 101st District covers portions of that city, plus Hallandale Beach, Miramar, and Pembroke Pines. He said he plans to introduce the bill in time for the 2018 legislative session, and does not feel Gov. Rick Scott necessarily needs to call a special summer meeting to vote on the bill immediately.

According to multiple news reports, there are more than 30 Confederate monuments in Florida — but not all of them sit on state-owned land. Most prominently, a statue honoring dead Confederate soldiers sits at the Old Capitol in Tallahassee. New Times noted yesterday that Gov. Rick Scott, the legislative equivalent of the bald, child-eating demon from Pan's Labyrinth, has repeatedly refused to take a stand on whether he thinks the monument should stay or go. Today, he yet again deflected, arguing that the monument is under the control of the legislature. However, Associated Press reporter Gary Fineout noted that there is nothing in state law that prevents Scott from ordering the statue's removal.

Moreover, Scott has the power to call a special session of the legislature tomorrow to get Tallahassee to remove the monument if he really wanted to. He's simply choosing not to take a stand on a monument that commemorates the Rebel soldiers who fought in the Battle of Olustee, which ended in the butchering of as many as 50 black Union soldiers, solely because they were black. The monument also misspells the name of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and also claims the city is in Virginia. This monument has no reason to stand.

Elsewhere in Florida, State Sen. Dennis Baxley, who previously offended the state's black legislative caucus by fighting against building a monument to the victims of slavery, confirmed to New Times this week that he will speak at a pro-Confederate group's banquet September 2. That same group doxxed 113 civil-rights activists last Thursday by publishing their private home addresses and phone numbers online. The activists said the group is harassing them. Another lawmaker, George Gainer, has also refused to apologize for filing a bill that would have legalized "accidentally" running over protesters with a car.

State governors across the country have either called for Confederate monuments to come down in their states, or explicitly ordered their removal in the week since 20-year-old white supremacist James Alex Fields Jr. was arrested for running over civil-rights activists and leftist anti-racist organizers with his car, injuring 19 people and killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

New Times asked the Scott administration on Monday whether he'd commit to removing monuments to the army that fought to preserve slavery from the state. By Thursday morning, his administration had not given us an answer. New Times again asked a Scott spokesperson yesterday evening "Why has the governor not called for the monuments to come down?" but has still received no response.

Jones has stepped up to lead where the governor hasn't. He stressed to New Times today that he didn't fault any of his colleagues, and praised Scott, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, House Speaker Richard Corcoran, and other Republicans for condemning white supremacy when President Donald Trump didn't have the guts to do so.

"I was happy to see so many of my Republican colleagues not stand with number 45," he said, referring to Trump. "They made statements that I believe 45 should have made, and he did not. That’s why Florida has a prime opportunity to take the lead — the leaders within our state, Democrat, Republican, we can take the lead on that."

Jones told New Times that he feels the statutes ought to be moved to museums, where people can learn about the nation's history in the proper context. He said that the monuments have "no place on public property," and that the statues belong in a museum if they're "sowing such discord."

"William Faulkner once stated that ‘The past is never dead,’ but I’m here to tell you that it can damn well be buried,” Jones said in a statement emailed to reporters.

