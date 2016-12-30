South Florida Publications Combining
|
ddmirt / Shutterstock.com
Voice Media Group (VMG) announced today it has completed the combination of its South Florida publications, Miami New Times and New Times Broward-Palm Beach. Moving forward, the company's award-winning editorial coverage and business operations will be handled through Miami New Times, a consolidation consistent with VMG's nationwide emphasis on expanding its digital reach with maximum efficiency for readers and clients.
While print distribution and digital offerings such as email and social media will remain robust in Broward County, New Times will concentrate its South Florida online presence at miaminewtimes.com.
The Miami office will also be the regional hub for V Digital Services (VDS), the company's fast-growing digital marketing agency. VDS, a Premier Google Partner, combines the reach of VMG's iconic newspaper properties with cutting-edge digital strategies for local businesses, including organic SEO, social media management, and precision-targeted programmatic advertising.
For more information:
Adam Simon
Publisher
305-571-7535
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Miami, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Nova Southeastern University Sharks Womens Basketball
TicketsFri., Dec. 30, 5:30pm
-
Nova Southeastern University Sharks Mens Basketball
TicketsFri., Dec. 30, 7:30pm
-
WWE Live Holiday Tour
TicketsFri., Dec. 30, 7:30pm
-
Capital One Orange Bowl
TicketsFri., Dec. 30, 8:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!