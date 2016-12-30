menu


South Florida Publications Combining

Friday, December 30, 2016 at 3 p.m.
By Chuck Strouse
ddmirt / Shutterstock.com
Voice Media Group (VMG) announced today it has completed the combination of its South Florida publications, Miami New Times and New Times Broward-Palm Beach. Moving forward, the company's award-winning editorial coverage and business operations will be handled through Miami New Times, a consolidation consistent with VMG's nationwide emphasis on expanding its digital reach with maximum efficiency for readers and clients.

While print distribution and digital offerings such as email and social media will remain robust in Broward County, New Times will concentrate its South Florida online presence at miaminewtimes.com.

The Miami office will also be the regional hub for V Digital Services (VDS), the company's fast-growing digital marketing agency. VDS, a Premier Google Partner, combines the reach of VMG's iconic newspaper properties with cutting-edge digital strategies for local businesses, including organic SEO, social media management, and precision-targeted programmatic advertising.

For more information:

Adam Simon
Publisher
305-571-7535

Chuck Strouse
Chuck Strouse is editor-in-chief of Miami New Times. He has shared in two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other state local and national awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at multiple newspapers including the Miami Herald, Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel and Los Angeles Times.

