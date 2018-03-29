Miami's Dr. Dick Gaines Sues Clinic He Says Stole His Erection-Inducing Sonic Technique

The reviews of GAINSWave, a procedure in which men get their nether regions blasted with sound waves for better erections, are actually glowing. A Men's Health reporter who has also tried gas-station sexual enhancement pills and something called "red light therapy" — all in the name of journalism — wrote about sprouting a boner during dinner with his grandmother after giving the sonic treatment a go last spring.

Behind this unconventional penis technology is a Florida doctor, Richard Gaines (yes, his name just so happens to be Dick Gaines), who runs an anti-aging practice in Aventura. The former anesthesiologist takes credit for standardizing a treatment that had been available in Europe for about 15 years and bringing it to legions of Viagra-dependent men across America. His company, Sexual MD Solutions, holds a trademark for the therapy, called GAINSWave, for the purpose of " extra corporeal shock wave therapy," as this type of treatment is formally called.

"I’m very excited about this," Gaines told the Men's Health writer, Ben Greenfield, in a podcast interview.

"It’s really a game changer. I want it to get out there."