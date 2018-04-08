The Six Shadiest Trump Doral Events Since Donald Became President

The Trump Organization is, technically, run by Donald Trump's large adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric. But despite his public statements to the contrary, Trump himself still has an ownership stake in his huge empire of real-estate properties, restaurants that serve nightmarish cocktails, and random buildings with his name haphazardly slapped on the sides. That's why a watchdog group is suing the president for remaining tied to his businesses while they receive money from foreign governments, which appears to be a violation of the Constitution.

Trump's properties in South Florida are no different. Since Trump took office, a whole lot of major corporations and lobbying groups have "mysteriously" decided to start holding huge galas and events at the Trump National Doral golf course. Take the predatory payday-lending industry: Lenders are planning on holding a huge event at the golf course in roughly one week — right as they're also lobbying the Trump administration to roll back lending regulations. What a coincidence! Here's a breakdown of the most obviously shady events held at the Trump Doral since our big, pockmarked pear of a president took office:

1. The Upcoming Payday-Lending Palooza

Is there any more obvious attempt at influence-peddling than this? According to the Miami Herald, the Community Financial Services Association of America, a trade-group that lobbies on behalf of payday lenders (the sort of companies that prey on the very poor with micro-loans that are extremely difficult to pay back) is holding its four-day "annual conference" at the Doral resort from April 16 to 19. At the same time, the Association has been pushing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to roll back a rule that requires payday lenders to determine if a customer can actually pay back a loan before they give someone money. Something seems to be working: In January, the CFPB announced that it will delay compliance with those rules and look into reversing them. In March, CFPB acting director and part-time vampire Mick Mulvaney announced he was dropping an investigation into a Kansas-based payday-lending operation.

2. The GEO Group Private-Prison Bash



Private-prison-company stock was cratering at the end of Barack Obama's time in office after his Department of Justice announced that the federal government would no longer work with private, for-profit prison operators. But the Trump Administration rapidly rolled those rules back after taking power, and Boca Raton's GEO Group, the second-largest private-prison firm in America, then moved its yearly company gathering to the Trump Doral.

3. The Republican Party's Parties



According to the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) watchdog group, the Republican Governor's Association funneled $408,588 to the Trump Doral for a conference in May 2017. Not to be outdone, the Republican National Committee spent $205,000 on Trump National events in February 2018 and plans to hold its "Spring Meeting" at the property in May.

4. "Big Candy" Threw a Big Event While Also Doing Big Lobbying



Per the Washington Post, the National Confectioners Association, which represents Hershey's, Mars, Jelly Belly, and other fine purveyors of refined sugar, has been pushing the federal government for years to roll back sugar-industry subsidies that they claim drive up the cost of creating their products by an estimated $280 million per year. With a new administration in the White House, the association (which says it booked the events back in 2014 and 2015) brought 600 people to the Trump Doral in March 2017.

5. The Insurance Industry Sure Loves the Trump National for Some Reason



The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the insurance industry's biggest lobbying group, really wants portions of the Wall-Street-regulating Dodd-Frank bill revoked. It also wants the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau weakened. According to HuffPost, the Association held its annual conference (called "ALTA One") at the Miami-area golf course last October. In the meantime, Trump managed to fight against nearly every banking law the group has magically fought against! Amazing how that works.

6. When Trump Started Pipeline Construction, the Metals Service Center Institute Threw a Party

The Metal Service Center Institute, which lobbies for industrial-metal-supply companies, sure wanted construction on the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines to get moving once more. Trump made sure that happened in February and March 2017. And then the Institute held a big conference at the Trump Doral in May 2017, according to HuffPost. What a coincidence!

