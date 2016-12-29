Six Legitimately Great Things That Happened in Miami in 2016

photo by Boston Library via Flickr CC

We all agree that 2016 was an epic dumpster fire of a year. To be honest, it was more like 12 months of increasingly large dumpsters filled with increasingly terrible smelling refuse being lit into ever-bigger pyres of reeking, flaming garbage. No one disputes this.

However, some truly great things also happened right here in Miami over the previous year. Before sending 2016 out with the drunken binge it deserves, let's recall some of that good stuff:

Students are graduating! photo by Michael McElroy

1) Miami-Dade's graduation rate hit an all-time high

Just nine years ago, more than a fifth of all high schoolers in Miami-Dade failed to graduate high school. That number's been on the rise ever since Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took the reigns in 2008, and this year graduation rates hit an all time high, with 80.4 percent of students getting a diploma. Carvalho has had his ups and downs as a leader, but that's a great achievement.

2) Violent crime fell in Miami's biggest cities

Nationwide, murder rates are on the rise with a 10 percent hike last year — but Miami, for once, trended in a much better direction. Stats released by the FBI in September showed lower rates in Miami, Miami Beach and North Miami than in the previous year. In fact, all major crimes are down by 6.8 percent across Dade County's 38 municipalities. South Florida's crimes tend to be so spectacularly awful that it often feels like the 305 is falling apart at the seams — but that stats show we're actually an increasingly safe place.

3) Dee Gordon's tear-soaked home run

Jose Fernandez's fatal boat accident was one of Miami's worst moments in 2016. In fact, it was arguably the single most brutal point in a year that seemed intent on kicking us repeatedly in the junk. But that still-unimaginable tragedy was soon followed by a moment that no Miami sports fan will ever forget. Tiny Dee Gordon, a man who'd hit eight home runs in his entire career and not a single dinger all season for the Fish, batted leadoff in the first game after Fernandez's death. He walked up to the right side of the plate as an emotional tribute to the ebullient pitcher. And then he hit a home run. Baseball is beautiful sometimes.

4) Miami banned fracking

The Everglades are already a unique ecosystem balanced on the edge thanks to decades of mismanagement and pollution. So allowing massive underground explosions and chemical injections to extract oil doesn't sound like the best way to preserve the environment — not to mention the precious drinking water underneath the Glades that Miami depends on. So it was good news indeed that Miami-Dade commissioners banned all fracking back in October.

5) Voters embraced solar power and medical marijuana

November's elections were only slightly less catastrophic than the Hindenberg's last test run, but Florida voters did get two very important questions right: They embraced both solar energy and medical marijuana. By rejecting Amendment 1, a bogus proposal cooked up by energy monopolies, voters made it easier for Miamians to generate power from our abundant sunshine. And by voting for Amdenment 2, they opened the door for a much-needed medical option for thousands of locals.

Photo by Nate "Igor" Smith

6) The damn Dolphins made the playoffs

It's been a long, cold, lonely eight years of stifling mediocrity for Miami Dolphins fans who had to watch as the 305 became a basketball town with a barely remembered football team. Now the color aqua is finally back in style in the NFL Playoffs thanks to an improbable late-season surge lead by new coach Adam Gase and breakout star Jay Ajayi. Even Ryan Tannehill looks good! Can it really be the worse year ever if the Fins are winning again? (Yes. But let's enjoy those playoffs.)

