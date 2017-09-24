Several Dolphins Stand Tall By Kneeling at Start of Game With Jets

The team, visits a shelter in Miami before Sunday's game in New York.

Wide receiver Kenny Stills kneeled. So did tackle Laremy Tunsil, safety Maurice Smith, and tight end Julius Thomas. The entire team locked arms in solidarity.

The Miami Dolphins stood up to President Donald Trump before Sunday's game in New York with the Jets. Trump had called for fans to boycott games if players didn't stand during the anthem Sunday.

At the first game of the day, in London, between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens in London, about 20 players on both teams kneeled. All players locked arms in an apparent show of solidarity.

