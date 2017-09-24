 


The team, visits a shelter in Miami before Sunday's game in New York.
The team, visits a shelter in Miami before Sunday's game in New York.
Miami Dolphins

Several Dolphins Stand Tall By Kneeling at Start of Game With Jets

Chuck Strouse | September 24, 2017 | 1:16pm
AA

Wide receiver Kenny Stills kneeled. So did tackle Laremy Tunsil, safety Maurice Smith, and tight end Julius Thomas. The entire team locked arms in solidarity.

The Miami Dolphins stood up to President Donald Trump before Sunday's game in New York with the Jets. Trump had called for fans to boycott games if players didn't stand during the anthem Sunday.

At the first game of the day, in London, between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens in London, about 20 players on both teams kneeled. All players locked arms in an apparent show of solidarity.


On Saturday, Stephen Ross, the Dolphins owner, issued this statement, "Our country needs unifying leadership right now, not more divisiveness. We need to seek to understand each other and have civil discourse instead of condemnation and sound bites. I know our players who kneeled for the anthem and these are smart young men of character who want to make our world a better place for everyone. They wanted to start a conversation and are making a difference in our community, including working with law enforcement to bring people together. We all can benefit from learning, listening and respecting each other. Sports is a common denominator in our world. We all have the responsibility to use this platform to promote understanding, respect and equality.”

And the team issued this Tweet, "We have the responsibility to use this platform to promote understanding, respect & equality." Some players, including Kenny Stills, retweeted it. Stills had kneeled last years, b ut saud he wouldn't do so this year,

Others signed on. Jarvis Landry, a wide receiverk issued a Tweet pushing the team to stay together.

Players wore t-shirts that read “#IMWITHKAP” during the team’s pregame routine.

 
Chuck Strouse is editor-in-chief of Miami New Times. He has shared in two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at newspapers including the Miami Herald, and Los Angeles Times.

