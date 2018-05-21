Secretary Says Asbestos at Miami-Dade Courthouse Gave Her Lung Cancer

There's no question the historic Miami-Dade County Courthouse, completed in 1928, is in bad shape. County commissioners have described the building as "hazardous" and "experiencing corrosion, rust, water intrusion, algae and mold penetration, termites, poor air quality, and potential asbestos exposure." Yet voters have been clear they don't want to pay to rebuild it.

But keeping such a building in service for 90 years is almost certainly harmful to the people who work there. Earlier this month, Yvonne Stanley, a former courthouse secretary, filed a lawsuit against Miami-Dade, saying her daily exposure to asbestos and mold gave her Stage II lung cancer.

"As a result... [Stanley] underwent a lung extraction in November of 2017," the April 30 complaint reads, adding Stanley is undergoing chemotherapy.