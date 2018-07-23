Second Woman Sues Broward Massage Envy for Sexual Assault

After a 2014 appointment at Massage Envy turned into a sexual assault, a South Florida woman filed a report with the Coral Springs Police Department. But it wasn't until detectives began investigating that she learned she wasn't the massage therapist's first victim — according to police, Gabriel Mata had previously sexually battered another client.

Last week, the woman filed a lawsuit against Sturmex Enterprises, the franchise that owns the spa at 4360 N. State Road 7 in Coral Springs. Her complaint blames the company for failing to properly screen its employees and says the internal procedures discouraged management from reporting the incident to law enforcement.

"It's a total lack of institutional control, which went back up to the higherups," says the woman's attorney, Jamie Sasson. "What you have is a company that's completely turning a blind eye to this, even in their own manuals."