Parkland Survivors Offer Solidarity in Support of Santa Fe Shooting Survivors

Less than a month ago, students at Santa Fe High School outside Houston walked out in solidarity with the survivors of the school massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Many of the Texas teens held signs demanding gun-control reform and an end to school shootings.

Well, another one happened. At Santa Fe High School, a gunman today killed at least nine students and one teacher. And now the survivors of the Parkland tragedy are offering condolences and support to students who stood by them at the April 20 walkout.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy at Santa Fe High School and send our love and support to the families affected as well as the entire community," the official March for Our Lives Twitter account read today. "Though this is the 22nd school shooting this year, we urge those reading this not to sweep it under the rug and forget. This is not the price of our freedom. This is the most fatal shooting since the one at our school, and tragedies like this will continue to happen unless action is taken."