Ryan Tannehill Should Stand Up for Teammates Who Kneel in Protest

Ryan Tannehill is the face of the Miami Dolphins, which says a lot seeing as he hasn't played a down of football since 2016. With Jarvis Landry, Mike Pouncey, and Ndamukong Suh gone from the team, Tannehill is not only the most recognizable name on the Dolphins roster but also as quarterback is the de facto leader of their locker room. That's how it goes when you play the most important position in sports on a team with few stars or veteran mainstays.

It's also why Tannehill has a duty to be a stronger voice about how the team interprets and enforces the NFL's new “Proper Anthem Conduct" policy, which allows clubs to decide whether players can continue to kneel in protest during the National Anthem. As of last week, the league policy stated players could be fined and suspended for four games with or without pay for sitting or kneeling in protest of racial injustice. In comparison, Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston has been recently suspended three games for drunkenly groping his Uber driver's vagina.

Yeah. The NFL certainly has its priorities straight, right?