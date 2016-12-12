menu

Ryan Tannehill Out for the Season After Tearing ACL UPDATED

Ryan Tannehill Out for the Season After Tearing ACL UPDATED

Monday, December 12, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Ryan Yousefi
Ryan Tannehill Out for the Season After Tearing ACL UPDATED
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Update: Despite early diagnoses on the field that Tannehill had torn his ACL, scans today found that the ligament was only sprained. The quarterback is likely to still face weeks on the sidelines, but could conceivably return this year.

The Dolphins beat the Arizona Cardinals 26-23 on a 20-yard field goal as time expired yesterday. But Miami fans were not celebrating. Just when he looked to be finally fulfilling years of teasing promise, Ryan Tannehill tore his ACL during the game. The team has confirmed he's out for the season.

So this Monday morning, that Dolphins win feels like the worst loss in years. Welcome to life as a Fins fan, where every moment of happiness has a catch, and every tiny moment of bliss is followed by an Andre the Giant-size Cincinnati chili fart.

Tannehill left the game late in the third quarter after ex-Miami Hurricane defensive tackle Calais Campbell delivered a low blow to his left knee. Tannehill fell to the ground right away while clutching his leg, and not long after he limped to the locker room, word came that everyone's worst fears were realized: It was a torn ACL, and Tannehill's season is over.

Even before the media confirmed Tannehill had indeed suffered a season-ending injury, fans knew the truth. All they had to do was watch their QB on the sidelines, hugging teammates who were obviously hearing the bad news for themselves for the first time.

The scene was even stranger because it was happening in the pouring rain while the Dolphins were trying to cling to a victory they desperately needed.

As you might expect, tortured Dolphins fans didn't take the news of Tannehill being gone for the season well. Really, can you blame them? Never has 8-5 felt more like 5-8.

Ryan Yousefi

