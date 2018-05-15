Giuliani's Personal Assistant Charged With Insurance Fraud in South Florida

Rudy Giuliani, a person who seems to spend 97 percent of his day in front of a Fox News camera screaming about how his enemies commit crimes all the time, apparently employs a very special crime-committer of his own. Florida prosecutors now allege a woman in Giuliani's employ committed insurance fraud in Broward County in 2017.

This past Friday, local attorney Michael Gottlieb snapped a few photos of a certain lawyer for our big, salty president creeping through the Broward County Courthouse. It turns out Giuliani was there to act as some sort of character witness for Vanessa D. Ryan, a New Hampshire woman charged with filing a fraudulent car-insurance claim in one of the dumbest ways possible in May 2016. Prosecutors allege she signed up for an insurance policy after getting into a car accident, filed an insurance claim the very next day, and got caught lying to Progressive Insurance about the whole thing.

According to Jose Lambiet, who got Giuliani on the phone over the weekend, the former New York mayor-turned-sewer-dwelling-Ninja-Turtles-villain employs Ryan as a "personal assistant." Despite the fact that Giuliani's main career for the past handful of years has been howling on TV about how Hillary Clinton and various other Democrats should be locked up for various counts of double-secret treason, Giuliani popped into court in downtown Fort Lauderdale to stump for a 32-year-old woman accused of committing some old-fashioned crimes.