menu

Rubio Refuses to Use Chelsea Manning's First Name While Condemning Clemency

Trump Dossier: Russia Used Officials in Miami to Pay Anti-Hillary DNC Hackers


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Rubio Refuses to Use Chelsea Manning's First Name While Condemning Clemency

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 8:40 a.m.
By Tim Elfrink
Marco Rubio condemned Chelsea Manning's release but wouldn't use her first name.
Marco Rubio condemned Chelsea Manning's release but wouldn't use her first name.
photos: Gage Skidmore via Flickr CC/via U.S. Army
A A

Some New Times readers might be too young to remember when Marco Rubio had committed himself to life as a private citizen. It was way back in May 2016, fresh off a bare-bottom thrashing from Donald Trump, when Rubio reiterated for the "10,000th time" that he wouldn't run again for Senate.

But then came the Pulse nightclub massacre, which awakened something in the anti-LGBT rights, anti-gun-control conservative. Suddenly, Rubio was giving interviews to the Advocate, gushing about how "deeply touched" he was — so touched, in fact, that he had to run for Senate again.

Well, whatever LGBT sympathy the murder of 49 innocent clubgoers awakened has apparently gone the way of Rubio's private-sector ambitions. He has already spoken to a rabidly anti-gay Christian group.

Now Rubio has thrown deep shade at Chelsea Manning, the transgender former Army private and WikiLeaks leaker whom President Obama pardoned yesterday. See if you can notice what's off about Rubio's statement condemning Obama's move:

Rubio Refuses to Use Chelsea Manning's First Name While Condemning Clemency
via Sen. Marco Rubio

Upcoming Events

Yep, in an 142-word news release that mentions Manning no less than five times, Rubio never once refers to Chelsea, her post-transition first name.

New Times asked Rubio's spokesperson if that omission was on purpose, but we haven't heard back. It's hard to believe the wording was an accident, though.

Manning's case is a trifecta of outrages for the GOP base, and dog-whistling at her postarrest transition is a sly way for Rubio to hint that it's OK to be outraged at not only Manning's crime or Obama's clemency but also her gender status.

(H/T to Marc Caputo)

Tim Elfrink
Tim Elfrink is an award-winning investigative reporter, the managing editor of the Miami New Times and the co-author of "Blood Sport: Alex Rodriguez and the Quest to End Baseball's Steroid Era." Since 2008, he's written in-depth pieces on police corruption, fatal shootings and social justice issues across South Florida. He's won the George Polk Award and has been a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >