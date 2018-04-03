Roger Stone Hit With $100 Million Defamation Suit in Miami From Chinese Billionaire

Roger Stone, South Florida's infamous political hit man, is not capable of keeping his mouth shut. He has spent decades on the attack, getting called in when, say, politicians want someone to stage a fake riot or smear the parents of a dead American soldier.

But Stone has now pissed off someone with deep pockets and a similar zest for combat: Guo Wengui, the mysterious, recently exiled Chinese billionaire known in America as "Miles Kwok," is suing Stone for defamation in Miami federal court after Stone criticized him on InfoWars earlier this year. Guo claims Stone slandered him when Stone accused Guo of funneling money to both Hillary Clinton and Steve Bannon; the billionaire now wants $100 million from the political consultant-turned-media figure.

"Stone has publicly stated that Plaintiff Guo has been 'found guilty' and 'convicted' of financial crimes in the United States — this is not true," reads the suit, filed March 15. "Stone has publicly accused Plaintiff Guo of violating U.S. election law by making political donations to Hillary Clinton and financing a presidential run by Steven Bannon — this is not true. Mr. Stone should be held to account for these and other falsehoods about Mr. Guo."

Stone responded by colorfully referring to the allegations as a crock of shit.

"This is essentially a political lawsuit and is a Kwok of Schiff," he messaged New Times. "None of my reporting rises to the level of defamation. Mr. Kwok tweeted himself about his support for Steve Bannon's projects, and now he's suing me for reporting on it?... While I doubt this meritless suit will ever get to trial, my attorneys are very anxious to question Mr. Kwok about his relationship with both Chinese and American intelligence agencies."

The suit represents yet another challenge to the growing influence of InfoWars and its conspiracy-mongering ilk. Earlier this year, an innocent man sued InfoWars, the Gateway Pundit, and former South Florida Congressman Allen West after they falsely accused him of staging the Unite the Right car attack on behalf of the so-called deep State. Separately, InfoWars is being sued for falsely blaming the Parkland massacre on a Massachusetts man and blasting a photo of his face out to InfoWars' millions of followers.

For what it's worth, Guo is a mysterious figure. He essentially showed up in America in 2015 after fleeing corruption charges in China. The Chinese media has accused Guo of a raft of crimes, including fraud, money laundering, bribery, and rape. But Guo claims the Chinese government is trying to nab him because he knows how corrupt that country's government really is and is spilling its secrets from the comfort of his Manhattan palace. Reporters have otherwise been unable to confirm most basic details about Guo, including his age, how he obtained most of his money, how many tens of millions he paid for his seven-bedroom Manhattan apartment, and even his actual name.

But since moving to the States, which does not have an extradition treaty with China, Guo has begun live-streaming online every day and accusing high-ranking Chinese officials of corruption while he dines on luxury yachts and does cardio in his luxury apartment overlooking Central Park. He's accused some officials of stashing money away overseas. He's said others are sleeping with famous actresses. And, in turn, he's been sued multiple times for defamation.

But Guo didn't leave his odd political connections in China. Since moving to the U.S., he's posed for photos at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago (he's reportedly a "long-standing member") and, most curious, befriended former Breitbart publisher and Trump adviser Bannon. While Guo told the New York Times that he and Bannon have a "special relationship," he stressed he isn't funneling cash to the hard-right publisher. Thanks to the lawsuit, Guo will likely have to prove in court that his relationship with Bannon isn't financial.

Stone's attacks on Guo didn't end with those details, though. The suit says Stone repeatedly spread false claims that Guo has been convicted of multiple financial crimes in the States and that he has ties to Islamic terror organizations. Guo admits he was imprisoned from 1989 to 1991 in China for aiding the Tiananmen Square protest movement, but his attorneys say that his record in the United States is clean and that any of the charges pending against him in China are the result of "intimidation tactics" to prevent him from spilling secrets about high-level Commuinist Party officials.

"Stone is a political consultant and conspiracy theorist who has made a career out of inventing lies about others in order to call attention to himself," the suit reads. "Stone broadcasts his lies through InfoWars.com, a media platform owned by fellow conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, for which Stone is a frequent contributor. Since on or before September 2017, Stone has used that platform to spread defamatory falsehoods about Plaintiff Guo."

