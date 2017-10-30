Roger Stone Banned From Twitter as Paul Manafort Indicted by Feds

When news broke Friday that a grand jury had approved its first indictments in Roger Mueller's probe into the Trump campaign's alleged collusion with Russia, longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone lashed out hard at the messengers. The South Florida resident exploded on Twitter at CNN's Don Lemon and the New York Times' Charles Blow — and now has been banned from the site for his tirade.

But the news, in this case, was far from fake. This morning, Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager and Stone's former business partner — along with Rick Gates, his longtime aide and another top Trump campaign official — turned himself into federal authorities.

In a text to New Times this morning, Stone declined to comment on Manafort's indictment until he learned more about the charges, but he's also threatened Twitter with legal action over his ban from the site, calling it a "systematic effort by the tech left to censor and silence conservative voices."