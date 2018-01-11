Rick Scott's Oil-Drilling "Win" for Florida Was Probably Illegal

When you're pals with the dumbest person ever elected U.S. president, it's pretty easy to persuade the leader of the free world to do some stupid shit that makes you look good. Take, for instance, Florida Gov. Rick Scott: After Donald Trump's secretary of the interior, Ryan Zinke, announced a plan this week to open every inch of American coastline to offshore oil-drilling, Scott claimed he called members of the Trump administration and, basically overnight, persuaded them to rewrite the rule so that it doesn't affect Florida, America's 49 other states be damned.

That plan seems to have worked for barely a day. Because most D.C. politicians are also lawyers, a whole lot of other state leaders quickly realized the decision to exempt Florida was probably illegal and violated vital rule-making sections of the federal Administrative Procedures Act, which mandates that changes such as this one not be "arbitrary or capricious," among other things.

To rectify the problem, it appears Zinke will likely either need to add more states to the exemption list, remove Florida, or face significant legal challenges, all so companies such as ExxonMobil can poison more fish and birds a few miles off the coast of Oregon.