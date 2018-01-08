The Dolphins Need to Take a Quarterback High in the NFL Draft

You read the headline, so let's cut the crap and get to the point: The Miami Dolphins need to use a high draft pick on a quarterback in this April's NFL Draft. Yes, the team needs to replace Ryan Tannehill.

It's time. It's been time. Not because of what Ryan Tannehill has or hasn't done, but because the Dolphins need a plan for the future. A proactive plan, for once. A plan that makes sense if Tannehill's knee isn't healthy. Nobody wants another year of Jay Cutler or Matt Moore. The Fins need something that isn't sheer desperation — to plant a seed that has time to grow rather than one that is planted, has a gallon of water dumped on it, and is set outside for a day with the expectation it will blossom.