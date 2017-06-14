menu

Congressional Baseball Shooting: Florida Rep Says Likely Gunman Asked Party Affiliation

Kathy Rundle, Who Wants to Be Governor, Blocks Critics and Rainey Activists on Social Media


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Congressional Baseball Shooting: Florida Rep Says Likely Gunman Asked Party Affiliation

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 9:09 a.m.
By Tim Elfrink
Rep. Ron DeSantis
Rep. Ron DeSantis
photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr CC
A A

Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis and a friend, Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina, had just finished a practice with the Republican congressional baseball team early this morning when they had an odd encounter with a man in the parking lot outside a Virginia baseball diamond.

"There was a guy that walked up to us that was asking whether it was Republicans or Democrats out there," DeSantis recounted to Fox News this morning. "It was just a little odd."

A few minutes later, dozens of shots exploded on the suburban ball field. At least one member of Congress — Majority Whip Steve Scalise — was wounded, as were several members of the Capitol Police, who later apprehended the shooter.

Details are still emerging about the mass shooting, which apparently targeted the GOP members of Congress practicing this morning for the annual Democrats-vs.-Republicans baseball game scheduled for tomorrow at Nationals Park. DeSantis says he's unsure that the man who asked about his party is the same man who opened fire, but he believes so.

Upcoming Events

The GOP reps had gathered at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park near Alexandria, Virginia, to work on their game plan for the matchup, which has been waged since 1909. Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks says he was standing in the on-deck circle near the third-base line when he heard loud booms and saw Scalise wounded and running into the outfield. The gunman continued to fire with what sounded like a semiautomatic rifle, Brooks tells CNN.

DeSantis just missed the carnage. He and Duncan pulled away from the field less than five minutes before the shooting. But the Florida rep from the Jacksonville area says he's certain the man he encountered was the shooter.

"He wasn't carrying anything at the time," DeSantis tells Fox News. "It was just a little odd how he walked up to ask and then went ahead and probably like three minutes or five minutes after we pulled out of the parking lot [started shooting]."

No members of South Florida's congressional delegation are on the baseball team this year and apparently none were present when the shooting occurred.

Marco Rubio quickly tweeted out his support to the Capitol Police and DeSantis, whose condition has yet to be released.

Tim Elfrink
Tim Elfrink is an award-winning investigative reporter, the managing editor of the Miami New Times and the co-author of "Blood Sport: Alex Rodriguez and the Quest to End Baseball's Steroid Era." Since 2008, he's written in-depth pieces on police corruption, fatal shootings and social justice issues across South Florida. He's won the George Polk Award and has been a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >