Reminder: Don't Shoot Your Damn Gun Into the Air to Celebrate New Year's Eve

Reminder: Don't Shoot Your Damn Gun Into the Air to Celebrate New Year's Eve

Friday, December 30, 2016 at 8:30 a.m.
By Brittany Shammas
Reminder: Don't Shoot Your Damn Gun Into the Air to Celebrate New Year's Eve
begemot_dn via flickr
We've gone over this before, people. But despite annual appeals to not ring in the new year with celebratory gunfire, every few New Years someone in Miami is struck by a falling bullet. So, here we go again: Don't welcome 2017 by shooting your damn gun into the air.

This week, city and county officials have the unenviable task of reminding the public of basic physics — what comes up must come down, bullets included.

"When it comes down, we have no idea where that bullet's coming down to," County Commissioner Audrey Edmonson said during a Thursday press conference.

Miami is now in its 19th year(!) of asking residents to put the guns down on New Year's. Pitbull is the face of the "One Bullet Kills the Party" campaign, which as far as we can tell just means that his face, eyebrow cocked, looms above a huge bullet and fireworks in posters publicizing the initiative.

The Miami Police Department also revived a foreboding video from the Fourth of July, which tends to be another trigger-happy holiday.

The video, which ends by suggesting a bullet is headed toward a singing child, unfortunately reflects a harsh reality. Bullets falling in Miami killed a 9-year-old girl during Fourth of July celebrations 2006 and seriously injured a 6-year-old boy during New Year's Eve festivities in 2010. In the early hours of 2013, a man was grazed in the shoulder by a stray bullet.

Miami appears to have gotten through the last two years without any New Year's Eve gun incidents. For the love of Pitbull, let's keep it that way.

Brittany Shammas
Brittany Shammas is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born in Orlando and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after her family decided to trade the Sunshine State for the frozen Midwest. Upon graduating from Michigan State University, where she was a writer and editor for the school paper, she promptly moved back to Florida. She covered education in Naples before taking a job at the South Florida Sun Sentinel, where she wrote about crime, general assignment, and education. She joined New Times in 2016.

