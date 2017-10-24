Bill Cooke Told Miami's Story in Photos

In late 1982, Phil Sandlin was doing paperwork when a young, clean-cut Vietnam War veteran who worked as a parking valet in South Beach walked into the Associated Press office with some negatives. He said he'd snuck onto a film set on Ocean Drive and snapped a few shots of Al Pacino at work.

As he flipped through images of Pacino stalking in front of art deco hotels, Sandlin quickly realized he had something special. One shot particularly grabbed him: Pacino angrily firing a pistol at a grimacing actor, whose head exploded into a fake bloody mess.

"The photos were outstanding," Sandlin recalls of Bill Cooke's Scarface shots. "I still don't know how he got on set, but he had the gift of gab, so he probably just BS'ed his way right in there."

Those candid Tony Montana shots, which the AP bought just as Miami's Cuban-American leaders angrily slammed the film's portrayal of the exilio community, ran in hundreds of papers across the nation. The images marked the beginning of Cooke's decades-long collaboration with photo editor Sandlin. The Cuban-gangster flick would be one of scores of iconic Miami moments the self-taught photographer, who died this past May, captured firsthand.

He was a gravelly voiced, fearless curmudgeon who gravitated toward hard-nosed beat reporters. Facebook

Twitter

More shares recommend reddit email



When hundreds of thousands of Cubans poured into Miami during the Mariel Boatlift in 1980, Cooke documented the chaos. When University of Miami quarterback Vinny Testaverde and his team roared to antihero football fame, Cooke followed them at the airport. When Donna Rice imploded Gary Hart's presidential ambitions on the boat Monkey Business, Cooke was ready with racy photos of the model.

"He's the Forrest Gump of Miami history," documentary filmmaker Billy Corben says. "He was everywhere shit was going down."

Bill Cooke photographs Gary Hart's mistress Donna Rice. She poses for Cooke in 1984. See more photos from Bill Cooke's archives. Photos via the Bill Cooke archives

Unlike Gump, Cooke was snapping away the whole time — and quietly assembling a formidable archive of all that Magic City history. After Cooke's death, Corben and fellow filmmaker David Cypkin discovered more than 60,000 photos stashed in the photog's small room at a bayfront retirement home. The two have spent the past six months sorting and scanning the massive archive, which will be donated to HistoryMiami — and they have been constantly surprised by what they have found.

"We had no idea the extent of his collection," says Corben, who'd been friends with Cooke for years by the time he died. "We knew about his career, obviously, but whenever we'd hit him up for old pictures for any film projects, he'd claim to not have saved that much."

Even in Miami's tropical Casablanca of lost souls and eccentric wanderers, Cooke was a unique character. Born in Atlantic City, he was raised in Miami by a man he told friends was an abusive, alcoholic father. Cooke was drafted into the Army in the late '60s and took a camera along when he was sent to Vietnam. His love affair with film began in the bullet-scarred rice paddies, where Cooke photographed daily scenes of young soldiers goofing in tents and posing stonefaced on tanks.

By 1971, he had returned to the States and lugged his Nikon to Washington, D.C., where he documented the massive antiwar protests that erupted around future senator and secretary of state John Kerry's stirring testimony to Congress demanding an end to the war. When Cooke made his way back to South Florida, he got by on odd jobs at South Beach hotels while shooting scenes of daily life as the neighborhood shifted from a seedy retirement community to a drug-addled wasteland.

His Scarface pics were the beginning of a long working relationship with Sandlin, a honey-voiced Southerner who mentored scores of young photographers around South Florida in his decades at the AP. Sandlin saw a unique talent and personality in the Vietnam vet.

"He had a very good eye, but Bill was quite a newsman too, photography aside," Sandlin says. "Bill would always call me up and give me tips: 'Did you know the mayor will get served with papers today?' And I'd always say, 'Where on Earth did you get all this information?'"

The answer was simple: He was an irrepressible talker, a gravelly voiced, fearless curmudgeon who gravitated toward hard-nosed beat reporters. He befriended legendary Miami News journalist Milt Sosin and Miami Herald crime master Edna Buchanan to learn their tricks. He'd sidle up to police spokespeople and mayors' aides and lived for news tips.

Sandlin and Cooke grew close as the editor fed the freelancer a steady diet of breaking-news and sports gigs. Once, they lost track of time while editing photos after a Dolphins game and walked to the exit, only to discover they'd been locked inside the stadium.

"Bill was really pissed that day, just letting it fly at the security guards," Sandlin remembers. "He finally found a way to climb over a fence so we could escape."

He always followed his gut — no matter the collateral damage. Facebook

Twitter

More shares recommend reddit email



In 1989, the biggest story in Miami was Manuel Noriega's arrest on federal drug-trafficking charges. He was flown in shackles to Miami's downtown courthouse, where a mass of reporters and photographers jockeyed for the chance to get the first mug shots of the Panamanian strongman. Cooke had an idea to beat the competition.

"One of my other freelancers had a brand-new Lincoln, and Bill said, 'They'll let you drive that thing right under the courthouse,'" Sandlin says. "Sure enough, this photographer drove this shiny Lincoln into the courthouse and got him the picture while everyone else was parked out front."