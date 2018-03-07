Conservative UM Students Fight for Author of Racist Book to Speak on Campus

Charles Murray is best known for his book The Bell Curve, which tries to use "science" to argue that individuals from some races (the whiter ones) are more intelligent than others (the darker-skinned folk). Actual scientists have called out the book as racist and stunningly dishonest and odious. Though he couches his book in the cold language of data analysis, it rests upon the same pseudoscientific foundations used for centuries by white supremacists.

But that has not stopped a conservative group of University of Miami law students from inviting Murray to campus to talk up his ideas. UM Law's Federalist Society, a group of self-described "conservatives and libertarians" confirms to New Times that they have extended Murray a warm welcome to speak on campus.

"We have invited Dr. Murray to debate our very own Professor Mary Ann Franks on the topic of free speech and academic freedom on campus," a Federalist Society representative messaged New Times yesterday. "He will be sharing his views on student free speech rights on college campuses, among other things. Professor Franks will presumably be offering an opposing viewpoint." The Society added that they hoped the event would "bring the law school and the university together."

The Federalist Society's national leader, Leonard Leo, is one of the most influential people working behind-the-scenes in Washington — according to the New Yorker, Leo is effectively in charge of hand-picking conservative judges for President Donald Trump to appoint. At UM, the Federalist Society's president is a law student named Stephen Mark Smith, who previously worked at the Charles Koch Institute, a libertarian think-tank founded by the 11th-richest man in the world.

UM has pushed back on Murray's appearance by demanding $7,646 for security costs — which the group objected to in a letter leaked to the libertarian (and Koch-funded) magazine Reason. But there's good cause to demand extra security — a March 2017 Murray speech at Middlebury College ended after hundreds of students disrupted the event and injured one faculty member. When avowed white-nationalist Richard Spencer spoke at the University of Florida in 2017, three Spencer supporters were arrested for allegedly shooting at protesters.

But the Federalists argue that UM's security fees are "censoring free speech," despite the fact that the university is privately funded and therefore constitutionally allowed to invite or disinvite whomever it pleases.

Releasing the letter publicly seems to have worked in the Federalists' favor. Now UM spokesperson Peter Howard tells New Times that UM will cover the event's security costs after all. He did not say what prompted the changed decision.

David Pringle, another law student at UM, says he's disappointed in the university's decision.

"I think a lot of students are frustrated that, more often than not, what seems to happen when we talk about this 'marketplace of ideas' is that voices of marginalized communities are never equally allowed to participate in that 'marketplace,'" Pringle said. Pringle, who is black, is a senator in the school's Student Bar Association and is a Public Interest Scholar focusing on social-justice and public-service issues. (He stressed he was only speaking for himself and not for any groups he belongs to.)

"I see very little weight given to the impact that elevating the platform of a modern day scientific racist will have," he said.

Murray, who works for the conservative American Enterprise Institute think-tank, is basically the Neil deGrasse Tyson of white, male supremacy. The Southern Poverty Law Center, the nation's premier hate-tracking nonprofit, has labeled Murray a "white nationalist extremist" who uses "racist pseudoscience and misleading statistics to argue that social inequality is caused by the genetic inferiority of the black and Latino communities, women and the poor."

Murray's most famous book, The Bell Curve, has been savaged by critics across the political spectrum since it was first published in 1994. In short, Murray used the book to argue that Americans' IQ scores are inextricably tied to race , and that IQ scores are dropping because people of color were having more children than white Americans.

Those ideas are obvious nonsense: IQ scores are an extremely poor measure of someone's "intelligence," and they change for social groups through history. Most scientists agree that taken as a whole, they pretty much measure a given population's wealth and access to education. Scores of commentators also noted that Murray even fudged data to make his points, and criticism of the book has only increased since it was first published.

Murray's other writings attempt to dress up the most banal , obvious, "conventional wisdom" about race and poverty into smart, "academic" arguments. He's repeatedly argued that the poor are just lazy — in 2000, Murray wrote a piece in the National Review titled "Deeper Into the Brain," which is basically just a rehash of 19th-Century racial-superiority science with all the references to phrenology removed.

In the essay, he argues that the poor are genetically inferior to the rich, noting that the "population below the poverty line in the United States has a configuration of the relevant genetic makeup that is significantly different from the configuration of the population above the poverty line."

Racists tend to love Murray's work because he dresses up garden-variety intolerance in fancy language that makes them feel smart for enjoying theories that, at their core, are both monstrous and factually bunk. The Federalist Society's own letter to UM labels Murray a "renowned political scientist, author, and public speaker" who has authored "groundbreaking scholarship" in the past. (The letter hilariously does not explain exactly what Murray's scholarship was about.)

"He is an elderly academic that poses no risk to the University's operations," the Society wrote, demanding that the university drop the $7,646 security fee. "The only risk he poses is upsetting the established norms of academic thought and behavior at the University of Miami."

Again, the letter doesn't actually deal with Murray's real opinions and instead complains that the rest of the campus are basically just snowflakes if they don't want to hear Murray babble about haplogroups and FBI crime statistics.

The society's letter also commits some glaring sins of false-equivalency by comparing Murray to another recent, "controversial" campus speaker — Black Lives Matter cofounder Alicia Garza. The students complained that Garza ostensibly wasn't charged huge security fees:



Just as one example, last year, the co-founder of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, Alicia Garza, gave multiple stand-alone lectures at our University at the invitation of Osamudia James, a professor at Miami Law. At the time, the BLM movement was developing into one of the most powerful and controversial interest groups our nation has seen in decades. Their activities received national attention on a daily basis by virtually every major news source. By that time, the group had been responsible for numerous high profile demonstrations that inflamed passions across the nation and on both sides of the political aisle.

Of course, Garza's actual message — that police-officers should not wrongfully arrest or kill people of color, and that the U.S. criminal justice system is designed to hurt black and brown people — isn't actually hateful, as "controversial" as it may be. Plus, Garza's speaking engagements are not known to bring neo-Nazis and Antifa counter-protesters out into the open, unlike events for Murray, Anne Coulter, Milo Yiannopoulos, Richard Spencer, and the rest of the "free-speech" trolling crew. The letter's entire premise falls apart once you consider what Murray actually believes, which the Federalists are obviously dancing around discussing.

Instead, the students commit the classic conservative-troll sin of calling everyone else around them weaklings because they don't want to "hear Murray out" on his terrible ideas about race-science.

"Rather than protecting your students, you are doing them a grave disservice by sheltering them from ideas that they have neither heard nor taken the time to fully understand," the Federalists write. "As future legal practitioners, students at Miami Law would behoove themselves to learn how to deal with unfamiliar and challenging ideas in a civil manner. We should not be encouraging our students to embrace emotional and intellectual frailty. Instead, we should be encouraging students to develop and exhibit mature adult traits, including the ability to listen and disagree courteously, or to simply exercise the choice not to attend events that may offend them."

Activists on the left instead argue that the Right's recent obsession with free-speech is selective — conservatives aren't protesting against Gov. Rick Scott allegedly banning his staffers from using the words "climate change," for example." People who don't want to listen to racist drivel are instead called "immature snowflakes."

Instead, Pringle, the progressive student, hopes UM ultimately refuses to let Murray take part in any campus "debates" at all.

"Very little thought has been given to the damage this will do to black people," he said. "There was very little weight given to how this impacts other marginalized communities."

Here's the Society's full letter:

