Stoneman Douglas Massacre Shows Us It's Time to Stop Voting for Gun-Loving Politicians

Last month, cops and federal agents were quick to arrest rapper Kodak Black for probation violation and gun-related charges after he posted photos of himself brandishing weapons on social media. Meanwhile, Nikolas Cruz — the Parkland shooter who killed 17 innocent people — posted images of himself with weapons and also made comments about killing people. Even when someone who knew Cruz contacted the FBI to stop him, nothing happened.

The difference is enlightening.

My condolences go out to the families and friends of the 17 children and adults who lost their lives during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Senior High in Parkland. As the father of a son who attended school not far from Douglas High, I know serious steps need to be taken so this act of terrorism doesn’t happen again.

There is no excuse for the FBI and law enforcement to have missed all the tips pointing to Cruz as a deranged killer in the making. This proves police and federal agents are selectively enforcing the law.

The people of Florida need to stop our racist ways because this is killing our kids. If politicians do not want to do anything about gun control, voters should not put them in office.

It's not just rural white Republicans who vote for the NRA-loving candidates and have the blood of children on their hands. There are also Anglo Democrats in the suburbs and cities who vote for them but don't publicly admit it.

Gun control is a tricky subject for any white politician because actually passing laws that restrict access to firearms will slow the rate of African-Americans killing one another. This violence begins the process of opening historically black neighborhoods to gentrification, which makes a lot of money for some people.

Also, Broward County needs its own school police department just like Miami-Dade. Had Cruz made his threats on the south side of the county line, school police would have investigated this troubled young man. And armed officers would have been assigned to the school to keep an eye out for him. Broward County schools and parks are neither safe nor well secured. My son plays baseball in Miramar. At his home field, I have yet to see any police officers at the park. This is something Miami-Dade does very well.

A 19-year-old kid who can’t buy a beer at the bar should not be able to purchase an assault rifle, plain and simple. It’s time to stop voting along party lines or based on a candidate's race. We have a problem with whites not wanting to vote for white candidates who happen to be Democrats because they sympathize with blacks. These racists certainly don’t want to vote for black candidates even when the black is the best candidate for the job.

It’s time to man up and make changes.

